James Harden Beard: The Story Behind The Evolution Of The Rockets Star's Stubble

James Harden is considered as one of the best point guards in the NBA currently. He has been carrying the burden of scoring for Houston Rockets for over the years, but this year he has had assistance in the form of Russell Westbrook and both the players will look to take the team all the way to the final. Not only has Harden made his name by scoring points, but he is also known for his beard, which has become a part of his 'brand' image. The Houston Rockets star did not have the beard during his initial basketball playing days, making his story an interesting one.

Also Read: James Harden Fires Back At Giannis Antetokoumpo, Teams Targeting Him In Rockets' Defence

James Harden Beard: James Harden with no beard while playing for Arizona State

James Harden with no beard, had a youthful look with different styles, from clean shave to light stubble and then a moustache. Starting with a clean shave, he kept up the look back in the days before he became a superstar. As his career continued to progress, the famous James Harden beard kept on changing. He also sported a light moustache look in which he had a very lightly trimmed chin goatee. The sideburns were trimmed, short and the jawline and neck were clean shaved.

Also Read: James Harden Comments On Giannis Antetokounmpo After NBA All-Star Snub

During his Arizona days James Harden with no beard kept a very stubble look in which the beard grew without trimming. This look of James Harden with no beard was just the start of the trademark he wears today.

Also Read: James Harden And Russell Westbrook's Chemistry Is Evident Even While Playing Spades

James Harden career with Houston Rockets

James Harden is currently averaging 34.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the season. He is also shooting 43.6% from the field, 35.4% from beyond the three-point arc and 86.5% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Calls James Harden And The Houston Rockets 'munchkins'

James Harden's form will once again see him competing for the title of NBA MVP this season. The Rockets superstar finished a close second to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo last season. This season, however, Harden's scoring average could quite possibly see him topple the Bucks' star this season. Barring any major injuries, James Harden could very well break into the top 50 of the all-time NBA scoring list before the end of the season.

