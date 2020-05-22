James Harden Claims To Be Studying The Last Dance While Gearing Up For Possible NBA Return

Houston Rockets star guard James Harden has maintained a low profile since the NBA suspension was announced on March 11. Before the suspension, the Rockets were ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record. James Harden recently spoke to CNBC, where he discussed The Last Dance, Michael Jordan's ten-part docu-series which chronicled the NBA legend's journey with the Chicago Bulls while focusing on his 1997-98 NBA Championship.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance ratings jump to 5.6 million viewers on average as The Last Dance series winds up

James Harden talks about Michael Jordan's The Last Dance and NBA return during a recent interview

While talking to CNBC, James Harden talked about watching The Last Dance while studying it. He revealed that he cannot just watch the series, as he wants to see 'what those dudes were going through'. James Harden added that he wants to see the 'ins and out' of everything as in the end, he is a competitor.

Harden was also fascinated by the behind-the-scenes footage in The Last Dance. According to Harden, players and coaches go through many things that are never shown 'in the public eye' and they have to deal with it.

Also read | NBA return: Why Disney World is NBA's favoured venue for the NBA return

Harden even discussed the possible NBA return. Like most NBA players, Harden is eager to return to the court, provided it is safe. He explained that while he wants it to be entertaining, he wants it to be safe for both fans and players when they play. He added that he is ready to go play the moment the NBA sets everything up.

Jordan is also aware that the majority of players feel the same way and cannot wait to return to the court. The NBA is currently considering various options for a way to resume the games, but no official announcements have been made.

The league is considering to resume training from mid-June and the season from July. As of now, many teams have reopened facilities for the players' individual workout. Harden spoke about the multiple conversations between the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the league which are inclining towards an NBA return, but stated that many things are yet to be figured out. He does not mind playing without fans, but would be fine more comfortable if the pandemic 'calmed down all the way to a minimum'.

Also read | Kyrie Irving hints at NBA return through an Instagram story on a basketball court

Harden also revealed that he stays in shape by doing cardio and has been working out at basketball parks. He keeps track of matters related to the Rockets via Zoom. He even discussed the company BodyArmor, in which he is a stakeholder. The New-York based sports drink company has recently started a campaign called 'Only you can make you better'.

Harden has dedicated the campaign to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who he called his 'big brother' who motivated him to start investing. Bryant, who passed away in January in a tragic helicopter crash, also had stakes in the company which are now handled by Vanessa Bryant. Harden explained that they are doing it for Bryant's passion in the company as it is his 'business legacy'.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Rajasthan Royals recreate Michael Jordan's The Last Dance meme in 'Halla Bol' theme song