FKB Vs MWJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live

Franklin Bulls (FKB) and Manawatu Jets (MWJ) will square off against each other in the New Zealand Basketball League this weekend. The teams will go up against each other on Saturday, July 4 at The Trusts Arena in Auckland at 11 AM IST. Here is a look at our FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction, FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team and FKB vs MWJ Dream11 top picks.

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 preview

The Franklin Bulls are currently 3rd on the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses so far. They played their last game against the Otago Nuggets which they won 85-79. On the other hand, the Manawatu Jets have won 2 games and lost 2 games this campaign and are placed 6th on the points table. They won their last game against the Canterbury Rams 108-93.

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction: FKB vs MWJ Dream11 squad

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction: FKB vs MWJ Dream11 squad: FKB

Connor Woodbridge, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, Dominique Kelman-Poto, Jackson Stubbins, Chris McIntosh, Joe Reddish, Nikau McCullough, Adam Dunstan, Isaac Davidson, Everard Bartlett, Sam Timmins, Nick Barrow, Joel Vaiangina

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction: FKB vs MWJ Dream11 squad: MWJ

Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Jayden Bezzant, Taane Samuel, Nick Fee, Haize Walker, Tia Temata-Frost, Ashton McQueen, Matangirei Hipango, Josiah Laracy, Kalib Mullins

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 top picks

Hyrum Harris

Tom Vodanovich

Isaac Davidson

Nikau McCullough

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team probable starting 5

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team probable starting 5: FKB

PG Jackson Stubbins

SG Isaac Davidson

SF Everard Bartlett

PF Sam Timmins

C Dominique Kelman-Poto

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team probable starting 5: MWJ

PG Haize Walker

SG Jayden Bezzant

SF Hyrum Harris

PF Taane Samuel

C Tom Vodanovich

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team

FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction

Our FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction is that FKB are favourites to win the game

Note: The FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction, FKB vs MWJ Dream11 top picks and FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FRANKLIN BULLS / TWITTER)