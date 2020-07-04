FKB Vs MWJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Franklin Bulls (FKB) and Manawatu Jets (MWJ) will square off against each other in the New Zealand Basketball League this weekend. The teams will go up against each other on Saturday, July 4 at The Trusts Arena in Auckland at 11 AM IST. Here is a look at our FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction, FKB vs MWJ Dream11 team and FKB vs MWJ Dream11 top picks.
The Franklin Bulls are currently 3rd on the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses so far. They played their last game against the Otago Nuggets which they won 85-79. On the other hand, the Manawatu Jets have won 2 games and lost 2 games this campaign and are placed 6th on the points table. They won their last game against the Canterbury Rams 108-93.
Connor Woodbridge, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, Dominique Kelman-Poto, Jackson Stubbins, Chris McIntosh, Joe Reddish, Nikau McCullough, Adam Dunstan, Isaac Davidson, Everard Bartlett, Sam Timmins, Nick Barrow, Joel Vaiangina
Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Jayden Bezzant, Taane Samuel, Nick Fee, Haize Walker, Tia Temata-Frost, Ashton McQueen, Matangirei Hipango, Josiah Laracy, Kalib Mullins
Hyrum Harris
Tom Vodanovich
Isaac Davidson
Nikau McCullough
PG Jackson Stubbins
SG Isaac Davidson
SF Everard Bartlett
PF Sam Timmins
C Dominique Kelman-Poto
PG Haize Walker
SG Jayden Bezzant
SF Hyrum Harris
PF Taane Samuel
C Tom Vodanovich
Our FKB vs MWJ Dream11 prediction is that FKB are favourites to win the game