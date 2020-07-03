Kyrie Irving Renovates Childhood Home To Thank Father For Supporting His NBA Dream

In 2017, Kyrie Irving appeared on the online series My Houzz with his sister, Asia. They renovated the Kyrie Irving childhood home, while Irving revealed how much his father sacrificed for him and his family. Drederick Irving, who is one of the most prolific players in Boston University (BU) history, gave up his professional basketball career to support his family.

Also read | Dwight Howard sides with Kyrie Irving, says main objective is to 'raise awareness'

Kyrie Irving childhood home: Kyrie Irving father gave up professional basketball to support his family

Kyrie Irving’s dad gave up his dream to play professional basketball to support his family after Kyrie's mom passed away.



So Kyrie decided to renovate his childhood home where his dad still lives to say thanks 👏 (via HouzzTV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/KxFhCufNTH — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2020

Also read | Kevin Durant defends Nets teammate Kyrie Irving, calls Kendrick Perkins a 'sell out'

Kyrie Irving childhood home renovated to thank Kyrie Irving father

On the show, the Brooklyn Nets star and his sister work on their childhood house in West Orange, New Jersey, where his father still lived. While on the show, the then-Cleveland Cavaliers players revealed that his father sacrificed a lot for them and ultimately gave up his dream to play basketball professionally so he could support his family. With the help of professional designers, Asia and Irving modernized their childhood home. Asia surprised Irving with a trophy room.

The Nets star teared up as he realised his father has saved every trophy he ever earned. Irving had gifted his father his 2011-12 Rookie of the Year trophy, the 2013-14 All-Star Game MVP trophies along with his 2015-16 championship ring. Drederick loved the gift and said that he was grateful for his children. "Just a good feeling as a parent to know your kids have your back and they think about you. It's just a nice gesture on their part," Drederick explained on the show.

Drederick Irving played for the BU and was a star player for Commonwealth Avenue from 1984 to 1988 when the rivalry between BU and Northeastern University was at its peak. Kyrie Irving father's No. 11 was retired by the school in 1988 and is now a member of the BU Athletic Hall of Fame. He won the team MVP honours in 1988, and was an all-conference selection in 1986 and 1988. He came to BU from the Bronx and has received All-City and All-Division honours at Adlai Stevenson High School. As a sophomore, junior and senior, he led the team's scoring and finished his college career with 1931 points. He was the BU's top scorer till Tunji Awojobi overtook him with 2308 points.

Video call with Kyrie Irving father Drederick Irving

Also read | Kyrie Irving leaves Nets group chat after fake news of forming new league spreads: Report

Kyrie Irving family: Kyrie Irving father Drederick Irving birthday post by the Brooklyn Nets star

Also read | Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving over his ‘lack of leadership,’ calls him ‘confused’

(Image source: Kyrie Irving official Instagram)