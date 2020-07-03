Bronny James Calls Steph Curry 'father' On Instagram Live, LeBron Couldn't Stop Laughing

Ever since the quarantine was imposed in the USA, LeBron James' son Bronny has been active on social media, doing multiple Instagram lives and Twitch streams. The 15-year-old, who currently attends the Sierra Canyon School, also frequently answers questions during his lives. During a recent Instagram live chat, Bronny was asked who his father was, where he joked and said it was Steph Curry.

Bronny James takes Steph Curry's name when asked who is Bronny James father

Bronny replied to the user's question sarcastically as he dribbled the ball in his hands. Twitter users reacted to the clip shared online, commenting with memes and GIFs of LeBron James reacting after watching the Instagram live. Many Steph Curry fans reacted to the clip, commenting with Curry's stats and how he is the best shooter in NBA history. James also reacted to Bronny's post by commenting with multiple laughing emojis.

Even LeBron had to laugh 🤣



(via bronny/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5vA0WYj8rD — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2020

A few weeks ago, Bronny has named five favourite NBA players except LeBron James. Bronny has chosen Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. He later went back and commented about Kawhi Leonard, who he had wanted to include on the list. Though many people agreed with Bronny's list, some fans wanted Steph Curry on the list. Some fans even claimed that Bronny had not included Curry as he was James' rival.

People react to Bronny James' answer to the question about Bronny James father

What LeBron showing Bronny tonight pic.twitter.com/VFUzB4xRC1 — The Draft Class (@the_draftclass) July 2, 2020

This is why Stephen Curry is the greatest Point Guard in NBA History. — Curry Da Point God (@Curry__GOAT) July 2, 2020

Bronny, who is already considered one of the future NBA prospects, is often compared to LeBron James. In an interview last month, ESPN's national recruiting director Paul Biancardi had pointed out the similarities between Bronny and James' game. He stated that like James, Bronny could create a big impact with his 'unselfishness' on the court.

As per reports, Bronny is already better at shooting than James was when he was fifteen. James has also often posted about Bronny's game on his Instagram after Sierra Canon won a game. In February, Bronny's high school team won the CIF Southern Section Division Championship, which LeBron posted about on Instagram.

