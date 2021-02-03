Fred VanVleet Drops 54 PTS Vs Magic, Sets NBA All-time Record Amongst Undrafted Players

The Toronto Raptors edged past the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), with Fred VanVleet dropping 54 points to set a new franchise record. Now, VanVleet is the only player to score 54 points in a game as an undrafted player. Fans loved VanVleet's game, praising the Raptors star on social media. Teammate Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan also congratulated VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet undrafted player record vs Orlando Magic

Before the 2020-21 season began, the VanVleet and the Raptors set a franchise record by signing the guard's contract. As per NBA history, VanVleet's 4-year, $85 million deal is the biggest contract for an undrafted free agent. Now, the guard has added to the record, holding the record for most points made during a game by an undrafted player. The previous record was held by Moses Malone, who scored 53.

Fred VanVleet career high: Raptors star on his 54 PTS night

Additionally, VanVleet has also surpassed DeMar DeRozan's franchise record of 52 points. "Unbelievable. I'm very humbled and honored to be in the same sentence as both of those guys," VanVleet said after the game. He added 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks, shooting 17-of-23 from the field and 11-of-14 from the three-point line. VanVleet agreed that it was a special night on many levels and he was only trying to enjoy it while not thinking too much.

"It was a good game for me, and I'll enjoy all the love for a couple hours, and get ready for the next one."

VanVleet performed throughout the game, scoring 17 points in the first period, which were 46 by the time they entered the fourth quarter. He spoke about being patient, and not taking bad shots at all. "Just trying to continue to play with a pure heart and let the game come to me, and I was rewarded for that", he said.

We just over three minutes left, VanVleet made his record-setting basket.

After the game, DeRozan tweeted to congratulate VanVleet.

Congrats to my brotha Freddy V! Kyle old ass couldn’t do it. Glad you did champ! Been telling you! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 3, 2021

Kyle Lowry was also hyping up VanVleet after the game, speaking about how the 26-year-old also has money.

NBA live score: Raptors vs Magic score

With this win, the Raptors have defeated Magic seven times in a row over the past three campaigns. Apart from VanVleet, Norman Powell scored 23 points for Toronto, while Lowry made a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. For the Magic, Nikola Vucevic finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Evan Fournier and Cole Anthony added 21 and 16 points respectively.

