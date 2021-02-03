Juliana Carlos Issues Long Apology After Abusive Instagram Rant Aimed At LeBron James

Juliana Carlos – or Courtside Karen – has backed out of the claims she made during the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks game. The 25-year-old issued an apology a day after the incident, owning up to her mistakes – stating that she will take full responsibility. Carlos had been dragged on social media after her altercation with LeBron James, fans even flooding her IG comments.

Juliana Carlos apology: 'Courtside Karen' takes responsibility for losing her cool during Lakers-Hawks game

In her statement, Juliana Carlos spoke about things escalating quickly on the court, apologizing to everyone for losing her cool and removing her mask "in the heat of the moment". While her attempt to stand up for her husband had been criticized by many fans, she was also called out for removing her mandatory mask. Some social media users spoke about it being natural to lose cool at times, but labelled Carlos as irresponsible for not following preventive measures during the COVID-19 pandmeic.

She even spoke about her husband Chris being a huge sports fan, and that 'sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking'. While one proper video is unavailable, the interaction began with Chris Carlos and James talking trash. As per the four-time NBA star, it was her husband who crossed the line, following which James retorted.

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

She chose to defend her husband at that moment, removing her mask while asking James to shut up and not speak in such a manner. “What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in,” she added. In the end, the 25-year-old spoke about getting defensive and offensive language – wishing she could have taken the higher road. "And for these things, I take full responsibility".

"I miss that interaction. I need that interaction." @KingJames discusses the courtside hecklers tonight in Atlanta. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CkfNSwOudn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 2, 2021

"Courtside Karen was MAD MAD," James wrote on Twitter after the game. The four-time NBA champion also addressed the situation while talking to the media, expressing he was glad fans are back in the arena. James said he needed the interactions, and missed them even. However, he did not think she should have been thrown out, even though she jumped in and said her piece while James and Chris Carlos were having a back and forth.

Who is LeBron James heckler Juliana Carlos?

At this point, not much is known about Juliana Carlos. The 25-year-old lives in Atlanta with her husband Chris, and is often seen at Hawks' games. Her husband is an Atlanta-based businessman, who reportedly took over his family's distributing business. Juliana herself revealed that Chris, who also has a child from a previous marriage, has supported the Hawks for around a decade.

(Image credits: LeBron James, Juliana Carlos Instagram)