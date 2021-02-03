Juliana Carlos Feels LeBron James' Wife Savannah Will Defend NBA Star, Posts On Instagram

While the Los Angeles Lakers played out a thrilling game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night (Tuesday IST), it was Juliana Carlos who stole all the headlines from the clash. The Instagram model courted controversy after heckling LeBron James, who also got into a heated argument. That made the referees stop the play midway through the fourth quarter. Carlos along with her husband and two others were kicked out of the State Farm Arena, but the war of words continued on social media.

Juliana Carlos believes LeBron James wife Savannah James will defend Lakers' star

Juliana Carlos has swiftly changed the tone of her conflict with Lakers star, LeBron James, after her video of heckling the NBA star went viral on social media. Carlos had become an internet sensation after he rant on the NBA legend, who she claims, said something to her husband. The Instagram model reveals that she lost her cool and hit back by standing up and "Don’t f–king call me a b—h. You sit the f–k down. Get the f–k out of here. Don’t f–king talk to my husband like that".

The confrontation caused a stoppage in play, and Carlos along with three others were ejected from the game. She reportedly held up her middle fingers as she exited the court. LeBron James did not pay much heed to it, although said that their actions did not warrant to be ejected. He later took to Twitter to troll Carlos, referencing her as a 'Courtside Karen'.

The NBA are set to launch an investigation into the matter, especially with Carlos, who claims she is 25, removed her mask during her altercation with LeBron James.

She took to Instagram again and apologised for losing her cool and removing her mask in the 'heat of the moment'. Carlos wrote that she and her husband are passionate sports fans and sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking. However, he admitted that what should have been a back and forth confrontation went a little out of hand and took full responsibility for her actions.

Her partner Chris Carlos however has previously posted images on Instagram showing his hatred for LeBron, and the duo were subject to heavy trolling on social media. Trolls also involved Savannah James, who is also known as 'the' LeBron James wife, with netizens suggesting that she should come in and handle Carlos for her husband. Juliana was quick to respond to those claims on her Instagram story, and wrote that Savannah will defend LeBron James, like she defended her husband.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James, Juliana Carlos Instagram)