GAL Vs MGK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live Game Info

Galkan will square off against CSKA Ashgabat (MGSK) in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season round 17 game. The game will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 PM IST. The GAL vs MGK game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction, GAL vs MGK Dream11 team and GAL vs MGK Dream11 top picks.

Also read | Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?

GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction: Galkan preview

Galkan is currently ranked sixth on the Turkmenistan Basketball League points table with 5 wins and 9 losses. At home, the team has won only 2 games out of the 7 games played. This season, the team is averaging 66.2 points per game along with 7.3 assists while shooting 41% from the field, 21.9% from the three-point range and 52.6% from the free-throw line. They have lost 3 out of their last 5 games, losing the last one against Dragon Oil with a 67-56 score.

Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance

GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction: CSKA Ashgabat preview

MGSK have played 15 games this season. They are currently ranked second on the points table with 13 wins and only two losses. While on the road, they have won eight games and lost only one. The team is currently averaging 79.1 points and 13.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field, 25.4% from the three-point range and 54.6% from the free-throw line.They last lost to Binagyr with a 92-77 score, which also ended their winning streak.

Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's rivalry to be part of The Last Dance's upcoming episode

GAL vs MGK Dream11 team squad

GAL vs MGK Dream11 team squad – Galkan

Allamyrrat S, Sergey Zhukov, Atamyrat Jumayev, Batyr Semetov, Kadyr Baygeldiev, Murat Bashimov, Biashim Allanazarov, Gaygysyz A, Atamurat Yagmurav, Yusup Saparniazov, Azat Cherkezov, Mekan Nuryyev and Myati Kyosayev.

GAL vs MGK Dream11 team squad – MGSK

Timur Allanurov, Nikolay Agaloyan, Alexander Arkhipov, Nurmammet Akyev, Meylis Hangeldyev, Rustam Bekmuhammedov, Kurbanguly Khojagulyev, Mardan Khojamedov, Rustam Kelbiev, Halmyrad Durdyev, Grigory Zakharov, Maxim Otbozin, Rustam Bagshiyev and Georgy Huseynov

GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction

Note: The GAL vs MGK Dream11 prediction and GAL vs MGK Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

Also read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director