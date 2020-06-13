GAN Vs DRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Gara Altyn will square off against Dragon Oil in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season Round 21 game. The game will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 5:30 PM IST at Turkmenistan. The GAN vs DRG game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction, GAN vs DRG Dream11 team and GAN vs DRG Dream11 top picks.
Currently, Balkan Gara Altyn are ranked seventh on the Turkmenistan Basketball League points table with a win percentage of 33. As of now, they have played 15 games, out of which they have lost ten and won five games. They played their last game against Gyrat, where they won with a 91-65 score. However, they lost their game against Gurlushikchi with a 51-75 margin. They have won two out of their last five games.
Dragon Oil is currently ranked fifth on the Turkmenistan Basketball League standings with a winning percentage of 53. Out of the 15 games played, Dragon Oil have won eight games and lost seven games. They lost their previous game against Gurlushikchi with a 63-68 score. The game before that, they lost to Talyp with an 70-86 margin. They've lost three of their last five games and are on a two-game losing streak.
