GAN Vs DRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live Game Info

Gara Altyn will square off against Dragon Oil in the upcoming Turkmenistan Basketball League regular-season Round 21 game. The game will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 5:30 PM IST at Turkmenistan. The GAN vs DRG game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction, GAN vs DRG Dream11 team and GAN vs DRG Dream11 top picks.

GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction: Gara Altyn preview

Currently, Balkan Gara Altyn are ranked seventh on the Turkmenistan Basketball League points table with a win percentage of 33. As of now, they have played 15 games, out of which they have lost ten and won five games. They played their last game against Gyrat, where they won with a 91-65 score. However, they lost their game against Gurlushikchi with a 51-75 margin. They have won two out of their last five games.

GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction: Dragon Oil preview

Dragon Oil is currently ranked fifth on the Turkmenistan Basketball League standings with a winning percentage of 53. Out of the 15 games played, Dragon Oil have won eight games and lost seven games. They lost their previous game against Gurlushikchi with a 63-68 score. The game before that, they lost to Talyp with an 70-86 margin. They've lost three of their last five games and are on a two-game losing streak.

Squads for GAN vs DRG Dream11 team

GAN vs DRG Dream11 team squad – Dragon Oil

Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

GAN vs DRG Dream11 team squad – Gara Altyn

Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev, Shohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev

GAN vs DRG Dream11 top picks

Islam Taganov

Muhammad Arazmammedov

Batyr Bayramaliev

Denis Zazul

Pavel Averyanov

GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction

Note: The GAN vs DRG Dream11 prediction and GAN vs DRG Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

