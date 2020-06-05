George Floyd Was The 'biggest' LeBron James Fan, Recalls His Nephew At Memorial Service

While outrage and fury were visible on the streets in nearly all the states in the US this past week, there was a moment of silence in Minneapolis on Thursday as George Floyd's memorial service was held on the day. Hundreds of people paid their respects to George Floyd, sharing stories about him. Floyd's nephew, who was also present at the memorial service, shared that Floyd was a fan of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

George Floyd's nephew reveals his uncle was a fan of LeBron James

George Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams, was one of the family members who spoke at Floyd's memorial. Willams, who family members referred to as Perry, revealed that Floyd would always make sure he had sneakers and clothes when they connected about sports. Williams revealed that Floyd was the biggest LeBron James fan. He added that when the 'Cavaliers came back on the Golden State Warriors' during the Finals, Williams had called him up.

Williams remembered telling Floyd that he sounded 'too happy' like he was the one who won the championship. Floyd told Williams that he was James' fan, and did indeed feel like he was the one who won the championship. Over time, Williams shared, their interaction became an inside joke. Williams would ask Floyd how he was feeling, and Floyd would answer that he felt like he just won a championship.

Floyd was killed on May 25 by the hands of a Minneapolis police officer called Derek Chauvin. He pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's protests of not being able to breathe. The entire scene was captured on camera. His death sparked protests throughout the USA, as people demanded justice for Floyd. All four police officers present at the scene were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The sports world, including LeBron James, has been vocal about the tragic incident. James has posted on his social media accounts several times, voicing his opinion about how people need to speak up. James also called out NFL star Drew Brees for his comments about Colin Kaepernick's kneeling movement during the national anthem to protest against police brutality. James even called out Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who defended Brees for his comments. James had previously shared Kapernick's photo after Floyd's death.

LeBron James shared Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd's photo

LeBron James' recent video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

