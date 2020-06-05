LeBron James Blasts Laura Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees' Comments On 'national Anthem'

After blasting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his comments on protests against the national anthem, LeBron James slammed FOX News host Laura Ingraham for defending Brees. LeBron James and fellow NBA star Kevin Durant have already dealt with Laura Ingraham in the past after she laid out the duo on national television for sharing their opinions on US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | Stephen Jackson Delivers NSFW Response To Drew Brees' Comments On National Anthem Protests

Laura Ingraham and LeBron James: Laura Ingraham 'shut up and dribble' remarks

In 2018, Ingraham infamously told LeBron James and Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" after the duo shared their opinions on Trump. However, on Thursday, Ingraham stirred controversy after she opted to defended Drew Brees for his controversial statement. "He’s allowed to have his views as to kneeling and what the flag means to him,” Ingraham said. "I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. This is beyond football, though." Ingraham further slammed the critics of Brees and branded the situation as "totalitarian" and "Stalinist."

"And by the way in the streets of New Orleans - we’re looking at live pictures - they’re shouting ‘F*** Drew Brees.’ That’s what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints," she added.

Also Read | Laura Ingraham and LeBron James: LeBron, Aaron Rodgers And Others Slam Drew Brees For 'misinformed' Comments

Laura Ingraham and LeBron James: LeBron James on Laura Ingraham

LeBron James was quick to respond to Ingraham's latest remarks after he retweeted a snippet of her interview with a lengthy message. LeBron said Laura Ingraham has little to no idea what these protests were about. He then claimed the minority community in the United States were tired of the 'racial injustice' and 'police brutality', which he does not think Ingraham will understand.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, LeBron James slammed Drew Brees after the latter said, "he will never agree" with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. "Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States," Brees told Yahoo. "I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world."

Also Read | Drew Brees Bashed By LeBron James, NFL, NBA Stars For Slamming Colin Kaepernick National Anthem Protests

Despite the quarterback tried to remedy the situation in a separate interview, he was heavily criticised for his comments, especially for the timing of his controversial statement. LeBron James was one of the many athletes in the US who bashed Brees on social media. Apart from LeBron, Brees' Saints teammates Michael Thomas and Michael Jenkins, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, were among the many NFL player who condemned the veteran quarterback for his comments.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Laura Ingraham and LeBron James: Drew Brees Once Knelt During The National Anthem