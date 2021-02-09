Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls LeBron James 'Big Dog' Others Have To Follow In The NBA

When the NBA 2020-21 season began, there were no plans of hosting any kind of All-Star game – much less a traditional one. However, as the season progresses, the league has finalized a game in Atlanta. While the original All-Star weekend was scheduled in Indianapolis, the new plans will allow the league to hold games at the Hawks home – State Farm Arena.

However, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo joins a list of players not pleased with the league's decision.

Giannis on LeBron James and the 2021 All-Star Game

Giannis: "At the end of the day, if we have the All-Star game, I hope the fans can be there. And, we can give back to them, but at the end of the day if we have the All-Star game just to have an All-Star Game and don't have no fans, I don't see the point." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 6, 2021

As per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Giannis noted that the league has to follow the 'Big Dog' (LeBron James). James, who was asked about his views earlier, had spoken against them. The four-time NBA champion apparently has zero interest in the game, but will be there. Giannis echoed those sentiments, further adding that he hopes the fans can be there.

“But at the end of the day if we have the All-Star Game just to have an All-Star Game and don’t have no fans, I don’t see the point," said the two-time NBA MVP.

correcting this: He said "zero energy and zero EXCITEMENT." Carry on. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 5, 2021

After the Lakers' victory over the Denver Nuggets on last Thursday (Friday IST), James spoke about the All-Star Game. Apparently, King James believes the game will be like a 'slap in the face'. "I don't even know why we're having an All-Star game," James said, adding that he has no energy or enthusiasm to play one.

James, who is playing his 18th season, is currently leading the Western Conference in terms of All-Star fan votes. "I'll be there physically but not mentally," James said, at least confirming that he will play. As per reports, if players do not play the game (injuries not included), they have to pay a fine. While James could cover a fine levied, he might not skip the game if he is healthy.

Apart from James and Giannis, Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox also spoke against the games, referring to them as 'stupid'.

LeBron James stats

With the 12,682nd bucket of his career, @KingJames passes the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for 3rd-most made field goals in league history. #NBAAllStar — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 5, 2021

Probably on his way to winning another NBA MVP award, James is averaging 25.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Last week, the 36-year-old passed NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time field goal list (12,682). Before the Nuggets game, James was already close to the goal.

(Image credits: AP)