LeBron James Says He Has 'Zero Interest' For NBA All-Star Game: "A Slap In The Face"

The NBA have now decided to hold an All-Star game in March. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the league and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) had cancelled the All-Star game, only to change the decision this month. The season had begun with various health concerns, which will only increase as the All-Star game is finalised. Though the league is determined to play something resembling the regular All-Star weekend, NBA players seem to be against the idea.

Also read | LeBron James passes legend Wilt Chamberlain for third all-time on NBA's field goal list

LeBron James on NBA All-Star game

correcting this: He said "zero energy and zero EXCITEMENT." Carry on. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 5, 2021

After the Lakers' victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday (Friday IST), James spoke about the All-Star Game. Apparently, King James believes the game will be like a 'slap in the face'. "I don't even know why we're having an All-Star game," James said, adding that he has no energy or enthusiasm to play one.

James, who is playing his 18th season, is currently leading the Western Conference in terms of All-Star fan votes. "I'll be there physically but not mentally," James said, at least confirming that he will play. As per reports, if players do not play the game (injuries not included), they have to pay a fine. While James could cover a fine levied, he might not skip the game if he is healthy.

His comments come after Sacramento King guard De'Aaron Fox's statement. While Fox made a similar comment, James' word has much more weightage and influence. "If (LeBron) said he hooping. We all hooping," Patrick Beverley had tweeted, something that will be followed here as well.

While fans had called out Fox for going against the game as he won't be voted by fans, many supported James. Some even joked about the situation, wondering when the league will cancel the game.

Also read | De'Aaron Fox calls decision to organize NBA All-Star game in March 'Stupid'

De'Aaron Fox thinks the idea of an All-Star game is stupid

After the Kings 116-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday (Thursday IST), Fox spoke to reporters about the NBA All-Star game. "If I'm gonna be brutally honest I think it's stupid," Fox stated candidly, adding that if one has to wear masks and follow other rules for a regular-season game, there might not be a point to bring the All-Star game back.

A brutally honest De'Aaron Fox said having an NBA All-Star game this season is "kind of stupid" because of all the daily protocols that are in place for teams. Said he understands it's all about money and he'd play if voted in strictly because the fine for not playing is huge — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 4, 2021

"But obviously money makes the world go 'round, so it is what it is. I'm not really worried about it. If I'm voted so be it, if I'm not...", he continued. He also spoke about the fine that comes along with the All-Star game. If a player is selected and refuses to play when he is not hurt, a 'hefty fine' is levied. "So hell yeah I would play in it. Hope I don't get fined for saying that".

Also read | NBA All-Star voting: Klay Thompson cracks top-10 of fan votes despite not playing

NBA All-Star weekend

While there won't be a traditional All-Star weekend, the league has decided to conduct the All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. The previous game, scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, was cancelled. Though no other details have been shared, reports hint at possible dunk and three-point contests. The game will also help the league raise money for COVID-19 relief and HBCU's.

Also read | NBA All-Star voting: How many players make the NBA All-Star team?

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)