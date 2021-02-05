De'Aaron Fox Calls Decision To Organize NBA All-Star Game In March 'Stupid'

The NBA's 2020-21 season began with multiple uncertainties, many dealing with the current COVID-19 situation in the USA. While the 2019-20 season was completed in the bubble at Walt Disney World, there would be increasing risk as players travelled around the country. While most players are safe, several games have been pushed ahead as players are out due to the NBA's health and safety guidelines.

De'Aaron Fox is against the idea of an NBA All-Star game in March

Still, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have gone ahead with the plan of conducting a game on March 7. This has elicited mixed reactions from the NBA community. Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, however, seems to be against the idea.

A brutally honest De'Aaron Fox said having an NBA All-Star game this season is "kind of stupid" because of all the daily protocols that are in place for teams. Said he understands it's all about money and he'd play if voted in strictly because the fine for not playing is huge — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 4, 2021

After the Kings 116-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday (Thursday IST), Fox spoke to reporters about the NBA All-Star game. "If I'm gonna be brutally honest I think it's stupid," Fox stated candidly, adding that if one has to wear masks and follow other rules for a regular-season game, there might not be a point to bring the All-Star game back.

"But obviously money makes the world go 'round, so it is what it is. I'm not really worried about it. If I'm voted so be it, if I'm not...", he continued. He also spoke about the fine that comes along with the All-Star game. If a player is selected and refuses to play when he is not hurt, a 'hefty fine' is levied. "So hell yeah I would play in it. Hope I don't get fined for saying that".

Fans provided mixed reactions to Fox's words. Many believed that the Kings star was right, especially since many games are only being postponed. However, some fans also thought Fox was being bitter as he would not be selected on the team. Other section of fans argued, adding that while he might be stating his views, he deserves a spot on the team with the way he is playing.

De'Aaron Fox stats

When the league released the fan voting results on Thursday (Friday IST), Fox's name was not included in the 40 players named, 20 in each conference. The young 23-year-old is currently averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 47.3% from the field. He is leading the team in scoring, currently playing his fourth NBA season.

NBA All-Star weekend: When is NBA All-Star roster revealed?

This season, the NBA All-Star voting began on January 28, where fans could vote for their favourites on the NBA site, app or Twitter. The voting will continue till February 16, where the starters will be chosen by fan voting (50% vote accountability), the media (25% vote accountability) and player voting (25% vote accountability). The results will be announced on February 18.

The reserves – chosen by the coaches – will be announced on February 23. Both starters and reserves will be announced on TNT.

(Image credits: De'Aaron Fox Instagram)