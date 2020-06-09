When Giannis Antetokounmpo Turned Down Offer To Workout With LeBron James In 2018

In 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo was offered a chance to work out with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. However, Giannis refused to do so. In an interview, Giannis stated that he felt 'weird' about training with his competitors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo refused to train with LeBron James in 2018

While talking to The Athletic in 2018, Giannis said that he cannot work out with a player in the summer and then play against him them months later. Giannis added that other players do it as it is 'cool' for them, but he personally cannot do it. The same year, Giannis had apparently invited late NBA legend Kobe Bryant to work out with him.

The Athletic wrote that since Bryant was retired and did not work for any organization, Giannis was comfortable working out with him. Their interaction received lots of attention as it was the first time Antetokounmpo had chosen to play with someone other than his teammates during summer.

That year, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden and some other players played together in New York. Anthony had invited Giannis, who chose not to attend. He stated that they wanted him to come, but he said he was fine not to. That was also not the first time Giannis declined an invitation to play with James.

Giannis had turned down an invitation from Nike to work with the country's top high school players at an elite camp with LeBron James some years ago. Giannis had instead chosen to work with the Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Sean Sweeney. At that time, Giannis has called working out with them 'weird'.

When asked about working out with former teammate Zaza Pachulia, Giannis stated that it was okay if he worked out with a former teammate, but he could not go and play with Durant and James, after which they would grab dinners and hang out.

Durant, who had praised Giannis when he started playing, commented on Giannis' apprehensiveness to play with other players in summer. Durant stated that he did not understand why he declined as they have all the film on him anyway. He further added that he does not mind working out with other players as he learns something from them and was determined to score either way.

This NBA season, both Giannis and James have led their teams to the top of the table and are favourites to win the season. Giannis, who was the NBA MVP last year, was in contention this year along with James. However, Giannis was chosen as the NBA MVP form 60 of 70 first-place MVP votes from surveyed media members. James was reported to be a distant second in the straw poll.

(Image source: NBA official site)