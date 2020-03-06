Anthony Davis Claims Lakers Teammate LeBron James Deserves NBA MVP Award Over Giannis

60 games in and Lakers are comfortably the best side in the Western Conference with a 47-13 (win-loss) record. The form of LeBron James has been pivotal as Lakers continue to dominate opponents on the court. With the regular season approaching its business end, the race for the NBA MVP award is also heating up.

Experts predict Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favourite to scoop his second award in a row. However, Lakers star Anthony Davis believes LeBron James should be awarded the top prize over the 'Greek Freak'.

Anthony Davis talks about learning from LeBron James MVP

🎥 AD talks about LeBron's leadership, and how he's learned from him pic.twitter.com/mFx6elqzdo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Worth Almost Double Than LeBron James As Stars' Twitter Worth Emerges

LeBron James MVP? Anthony Davis is convinced for NBA MVP Award

Anthony Davis isn’t exactly objective in giving LeBron James his MVP vote. But AD goes in depth on why LeBron deserves the nod over Giannis pic.twitter.com/1rnq5BfZXb — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 5, 2020

Recently, Anthony Davis addressed the media over who should be awarded the regular-season MVP award. While Davis unsurprisingly went with his Lakers teammate, the 26-year-old went in-depth explaining why LeBron James deserves the award more than Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Anthony Davis, LeBron James can do anything on the court, be it shooting, passing or getting his teammates involved. "He can take over games", says Davis.

Davis further noted that his side has struggled this season when LeBron's off the floor. The former Pelicans star further added that LeBron James is 'most valuable to his team'.

Also Read | LeBron James Lauds Lakers Teammate Anthony Davis, Says He Expected Sublime Partnership

NBA MVP Award: LeBron James MVP or Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP?

LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points and a league-high 10.7 assists this season. While Lakers have been the best in the West, Giannis Antetokounmpo led-Milwaukee Bucks have been the best side in the NBA with an impressive 53-9 (win-loss) record. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Also Read | Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Could Lakers Drop LeBron James And AD?

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, Houston Rockets star James Harden continues to be in the conversation for the award. The Rockets star is averaging a league-high 34.9 points and 7.4 assists this season. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is another star who is in the race for the MVP. Doncic is scoring 28.5 points per game this season.

Also Read | LeBron James Ruled Out For Lakers Vs Warriors With Groin Injury, Anthony Davis Doubtful