How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have? Top Stats, MVP Awards Of NBA's Self-admitted 'GOAT'

Basketball News

How many rings does LeBron James have? Take a walk down memory lane to glance at the three NBA titles that King James won over the course of his career.

how many rings does Lebron james have

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in fine form in the 2019-20 NBA season as they looked set to lead the Lakers to the NBA Championship this season. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced NBA officials to suspend the season until further notice. If recent rumours are to be believed then NBA is considering to suspend the 2019-20 season altogether. This could mean that LeBron James will have to wait at least another year before he can win an NBA championship with the Lakers. This possibility could make many fans curious with the question 'How many rings does LeBron James have?'

Also Read | Is LeBron James on steroids? Find out more about rumours featuring the Lakers star

LeBron James stats

LeBron James claims he's the greatest of all time after NBA Championship win with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016

Also Read | Kobe Bryant labelled himself the greatest of all time, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James

How many rings does LeBron James have? LeBron James stats

LeBron James signed his first professional contract in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. King James spent seven years in Cleveland before moving to Miami Heat as a free agent. LeBron James announced his decision, which continues to be one of the most talked-about trades in NBA history, in an ESPN special titled The Decision. LeBron James went on to win his first two NBA Championships while playing for Miami Heat alongside Dwyane Wade.

Also Read | Kevin Love donation of $100,000 to help Cleveland Cavaliers workers after NBA suspension

How many rings does LeBron James have? LeBron James MVP awards

LeBron and D-Wade won back-to-back NBA titles with Miami Heat in 2013 and 2014. King James bagged the NBA MVP award on both occasions. The boy from Akron then returned to Cleveland Cavaliers post the 2014 NBA championship win. He led Cleveland to their first-ever NBA title in 2016 in which he was once again adjudged as NBA finals MVP. So, how many rings does LeBron James have? Three, for now. 

Also Read | Dwyane Wade funnily sums up reason behind Chris Paul not joining Miami Heat ever

LeBron James stats on Taco Tuesdays vs on regular days

Also Read | Cleveland Cavaliers suffer WORST home loss in franchise history on Andre Drummond's debut

