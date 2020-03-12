Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes About Being Scared Due To Nerves Before MRI On Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently injured himself on Friday (Saturday IST) while playing the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the reigning NBA MVP had to go for an MRI scan for the injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, seemed before the MRI scan.

“I shit my pants.”



Giannis Antetokounmpo on how nervous he was before he did his MRI on Saturday. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 11, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly extremely nervous before his scan and hence made some jokes to show how nervous he was. While playing the Lakers on Friday, the player landed awkwardly on his knee. After the scan on Sunday, it was revealed that Antetokounmpo has a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee.

After the NBA ruled him out of the Bucks next two games, fans asked 'When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?' on Twitter. Giannis was probable for a return against the Celtics on Thursday (Friday IST). However, the NBA has now cancelled all their games due to coronavirus outbreak. Giannis is currently averaging at 29.6 points per game and is once again in contention for the NBA MVP award.

The Bucks announce that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee against the Lakers. He will miss the remaining two games of the team's road trip. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 8, 2020

Giannis practiced today and went through contact and said he’ll wait to see how he feels Thursday morning. If he’s good, he’ll play against #Celtics #Bucks — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 11, 2020

