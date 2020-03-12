The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes About Being Scared Due To Nerves Before MRI On Knee Injury

Basketball News

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently injured himself on Friday (Saturday IST) while playing the Los Angeles Lakers & had to undergo an MRI scan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently injured himself on Friday (Saturday IST) while playing the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the reigning NBA MVP had to go for an MRI scan for the injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, seemed before the MRI scan. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo injures knee vs Lakers, not to feature in Bucks next two away games

Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI scan: Giannis Antetokounmpo scared after injury vs the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday 

Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI scan: Giannis Antetokounmpo was nervous before his scan

Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly extremely nervous before his scan and hence made some jokes to show how nervous he was. While playing the Lakers on Friday, the player landed awkwardly on his knee. After the scan on Sunday, it was revealed that Antetokounmpo has a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee.

After the NBA ruled him out of the Bucks next two games, fans asked 'When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?' on Twitter. Giannis was probable for a return against the Celtics on Thursday (Friday IST). However, the NBA has now cancelled all their games due to coronavirus outbreak. Giannis is currently averaging at 29.6 points per game and is once again in contention for the NBA MVP award. 

Also read | Booker, Rubio help Suns race past Giannis-less Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI scan update

Also read | James Harden fires back at Giannis Antetokoumpo, teams targeting him in Rockets' defence

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return? Giannis could have returned vs Celtics on Thursday

Also read | Anthony Davis claims Lakers teammate LeBron James deserves NBA MVP award over Giannis

