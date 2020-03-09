Giannis Antetokounmpo Injures Knee Vs Lakers, Not To Feature In Bucks Next Two Away Games

Milwaukee Bucks have already qualified for the NBA playoffs but the team and the fans will be hoping that their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo stays fit if they want to stand a chance of lifting the NBA championship title. Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night’s game at Los Angeles. The reigning NBA MVP had a precautionary MRI on his left knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

Antetokounmpo knee bumped against Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who landed on top of him. His leg bent awkwardly but he got up quickly and stayed in the game. Medical tests post the game revealed that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee. According to the statement released by the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination in Phoenix, Arizona by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of the Wisconsin Health Network.

Giannis sustained a left leg injury Friday night. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.



He will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip. https://t.co/I2PYJH0kWU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2020

The injury will see Giannis Antetokounmpo missing two games of the current road trip, while his status for the upcoming home game vs. Boston Celtics (March 12) will be updated later this week. He missed the team's 131-140 loss to the Suns in Phoenix and is very likely to sit out of next game against the Denver Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury stats

In 57 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points (3rd in NBA), 13.7 rebounds (4th in NBA), 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has four brothers - Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. Thanasis plays with Giannis at Milwaukee Bucks. Younger brother Kostas is currently at LA Lakers, where he signed a two-year contract. Elder brother Francis did play basketball in Greece but found limited success before switching to football. He played football in Nigeria and in the second-tier of Greek football. The youngest of the lot and a budding basketball player, Alex (or Alexis) plays high school basketball in the US.