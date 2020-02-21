Giannis Antetokounmpo To Be Traded For Andrew Wiggins By The Warriors?

Throughout the NBA 2019-20 season, there have been various NBA trade rumours about the Golden State Warriors trying to acquire reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, neither Giannis nor the Warriors have made a statement about the trade. Before the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins.

NBA trade rumours: Golden State Warriors to trade Andrew Wiggins for Giannis Antetokounmpo, say NBA reports

According to recent NBA reports, Warriors are looking to trade Andrew Wiggins for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo will become a free agent and be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer. As per the reports, if the Bucks lose at the NBA 2019-20 playoffs, there will be a chance for other teams to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he will stay with the Bucks if they continue to win. This season, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the NBA with a 47-8 win-loss record.

NBA reports have also hinted at Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks want to sign Giannis Antetkounmpo in 2021. However, the Warriors might offer the Bucks the Timberwolves first-round draft pick and Andrew Wiggins in return. If Giannis Antetokounmpo chooses to sign an extension, the massive Andrew Wiggins could prove to be useful for the Warriors. The Warriors also have their highly-drafted lottery selection this year, as a result of their disastrous NBA 2019-20 season. However, reports also stated that the odds of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing on the same team seem slim.

Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins in blockbuster NBA trade deadline deal

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

According to reports, Minnesota's first-round pick will be top-three protected in 2021. If not conveyed, it will become unprotected in 2022. The Warriors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick. Along with the D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors sent Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves.

