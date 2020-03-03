Bam Adebayo Admits He Can't Persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo To Miami Heat In 2021

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will enter free agency in 2021. Miami Heat, along with the Warriors, are the two teams who have expressed interest in acquiring Giannis. Heat center Bam Adebayo, who shares an agent with Giannis, has revealed that he will not act as a middleman and help the Heat acquire Giannis. A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade could happen if the reigning MVP does not sign a supermax extension with the Bucks.

Also read | Jimmy Butler tickles funny bones with Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo during magazine cover shoot

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Bam Adebayo refuses to help Heat with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

In an interview, Bam Adebayo clearly stated that he cannot force a man to make a decision. Bam Adebayo thinks it should be Giannis' and his family's decision. Since both players have a common agent, Bam Adebayo revealed that he is aware that people will bring up the topic this summer as well as next year. Bam Adebayo even added that their agent cares about both of them, which is what should be important.

Bam Adebayo also spoke about talking with the Bucks star during the All-Star weekend. However, neither Giannis nor Bam Adebayo talked about basketball. He added that the conversations were only about 'life' and not their agent or basketball.

Bam Adebayo is currently averaging 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Giannis and the Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference with a 52-9 win-loss record. Here are the Bucks vs Heat highlights from Monday night (Tuesday morning IST).

Also read | Heat edge past Raptors 84-76, Bam Adebayo posts double-double: Highlights

Bucks vs Heat highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Golden State Warriors to trade Andrew Wiggins for Giannis Antetokounmpo, say NBA reports

According to recent NBA reports, Warriors are looking to trade Andrew Wiggins for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo will become a free agent and be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer. As per the reports, if the Bucks lose at the NBA 2019-20 playoffs, there will be a chance for other teams to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he will stay with the Bucks if they continue to win.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Bucks star will stay with the Bucks 'as long as they're winning'

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks 'as long as they're winning'

New father @Giannis_An34 sat down with our @mackenziesalmon to discuss his sleepless nights and MVP-like first half.



And, of course, his future in the "good land" of Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/8EJQGG9PlF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2020

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Giannis to be traded for Andrew Wiggins by the Warriors?