Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Wise Message To Fans After Coronavirus Forces NBA Suspension

The fate of the 2019-20 NBA season is in jeopardy after the league was forced to suspend all games due to the coronavirus outbreak. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and subsequently it was reported that his teammate Donovan Mitchell has also contracted the virus. Amidst fears of a further outbreak, several NBA players took to social media to react to the news of NBA suspension. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo refrained from reacting immediately but took to Twitter on Thursday night (Friday IST) to send a wise message to his supporters.

NBA suspension: Giannis Antetokounmpo urging fans to take care of themselves

With NBA fans fretting over the current season being over, Giannis Antetokounmpo set his priorities straight when he posted 'Basketball comes secondary'. Giannis Antetokounmpo further noted that taking care of one's family should be the primary concerns, posting 'Take care of yourselves and your family'.

Basketball becomes secondary... Take care of yourselves and your family. Wash your hands often. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 12, 2020

NBA suspension: Giannis Antetokounmpo to work on rehab during suspension

Milwaukee Bucks endured a tough week after they lost three back-to-back games before the suspension was put in place. Giannis Antetokoumpo missed the last two games with a knee injury, with the top-seeded side in the Eastern Conference clearly struggling without their key star. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.6 points this season, will now be expected to work on his return while anxiously waiting for the current season to resume.

NBA suspension: NBA players with coronavirus

As mentioned above Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell remain the two confirmed players who tested positive for the virus. Multiple reports suggested Emmanuel Mudiay, who was listed questionable for the game against OKC Thunder, has also contracted the virus. However, Jazz are yet to confirm the reports.

NBA players with coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell coronavirus news

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

