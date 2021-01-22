Giannis Antetokounmpo's Sensational Block Over LeBron James STUNS NBA Fans On Twitter

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo faced off on Thursday (Friday IST), with the Los Angeles Lakers registering a 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The highlight of the game, however, remains Giannis' incredible block over James. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year delivered the block during the first quarter itself, giving people a taste of the nail-biting game people expect when the two square off.

Giannis blocks LeBron James, NBA fans react

Giannis blocks LeBron 😨 pic.twitter.com/pBlqIa0G93 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2021

The Greek Freak came through early, disabling James' attempt at the rim. After an early three from the Bucks, the Lakers moved up the court, attacking the rim after passing through Brook Lopez. James even considered Giannis, going for an up-and-under move looking to evade his block. However, the 2020 NBA MVP was determined, swatting away James' attempt with perfect timing.

Fans on social media were pleased with the outcome, always expecting more from a James-Giannis matchup. Though the Lakers won the 2020 title (and this game), the Bucks were considered title contenders from the East last season. Giannis even beat James to win his back-to-back MVP award, even bagging the DPOY.James had addressed the MVP voting, candidly stating that it had 'ticked' him off.

NBA Twitter also called King James out, who they thought was 'crying' for a foul later on. Many fans also took this opportunity to speak about James and Giannis as players, some stating that this block makes Giannis better. "How was Lebron arguing that lmao? Giannis clear as day blocked him," wrote one fan.

How was Lebron arguing that lmao? Giannis clear as day blocked him. — Bilnation 🇳🇬 (@Bilaldinho10_) January 22, 2021

Lol no — Liam #24 (@FlyTheWTonight) January 22, 2021

Giannis needs to be SUSPENDED for that FOUL — Scottie Pippen Burner (@PippenBurner) January 22, 2021

Lebron crying for a foul after welp 😭😂😂😂 — HEAT 2021 NBA CHAMPS (@KelvsMendes) January 22, 2021

Bucks vs Lakers live score

Despite Giannis' block early on, James dropped season-high 34 points to help the Lakers secure their 113-106 win. The Bucks have now lost their second straight game. The defending champions amped up their three-point shooting, making 19-of-37 during the game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished the game with 23 points, going 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Giannis scored 25 points and 12 rebounds, turning over the ball nine times. Jrue Holiday added 22 points, while Khris Middleton added 20.

