Giannis Reacts On US Capitol Violence: "I Cannot Imagine My Kid Going Through What I See"

As the USA deals with a sudden and unexpected breach at the Capitol, the NBA and its players have continued to stand by what they believe in. Players and coaches remained candid, asking how sour the situation would have turned if black people had stormed the Capitol. The NBA, since George Floyd's death last year, have remained undeterred in their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to the US Capitol breach

"My kid is going to grow up here in America and my kid is Black. I cannot imagine my kid going through what I see on TV."



Giannis on being Black in America pic.twitter.com/Rjq1sDX971 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021

"At the end of the day, when I stop playing basketball and while I'm playing basketball, my kid is gonna grow up here in America," Giannis said while speaking to reporters. He added that his kid is black, and he cannot ever imagine him going through anything that they see, even on TV.

"If while I'm living and while I'm breathing, I can do something about it to even change it towards the better...I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna speak out about it, but at the end of the day, I've got to educate myself and I've got to inform myself even more."

The Bucks were among those teams vehemently protesting against police brutality, even triggering a boycott throughout the NBA after Jacob Blake's shooting. The team even expressed disappointment after the ruling did not deliver the expected justice. Even before tip-off before their game against the Detroit Pistons, both teams took a knee.

Bucks and Pistons players took a knee to start tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/hz4ASdJhDI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2021

Giannis girlfriend and son

Giannis and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger welcomed their son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo to the world in February last year. Both have dated for years and are a constant presence in each other's social media posts and live sessions.

NBA reacts to US Capitol protest

There is literally a tweet for everything. Cat got your tongue today huh? https://t.co/yKd8dgm2wn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 6, 2021

Apart from Giannis, numerous NBA players spoke up on the issue at hand, including head coaches like Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr. Kevin Love appeared disappointed with the events, labelling it as a "disgrace" and a "blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved". "Cat got your tongue today huh?" Curry asked Donald Trump in a retweet that called his tweet about violence and protests.

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram)