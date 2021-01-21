LeBron James Reminisces Old Pictures Of Him With Kids Watching Barack Obama's Inauguration

While the US Inauguration was underway, LeBron James retweeted some throwback photos for his fans to see. The photos shared featured a young James – who then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers – watching President Obama’s inauguration with his sons Bryce and Bronny James. The photo goes back to 2009 before James even won a single NBA title.

LeBron James reacts to old photos of him watching Barack Obama inauguration

WHAT A TIME FOR SURE!! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/l0tPxw1NV0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 21, 2021

"WHAT A TIME FOR SURE," James wrote in his quoted tweet. The photos, shared by Timeless Sports, capture a lot more than just a young King James. While Bryce is seen drinking water in one, Bronny is seen playing with a Nintendo DS with Blackberry phones on the table. Like James, fans too loved the throwback, wondering how quickly time passes.

Fans were also focused on Bronny, who they spotted sporting cornrows. Probably the most famous James kid right now, people even wondered what game the young basketball star must be playing.

GREATEST EVER — ً (@_coIe) January 21, 2021

Bronny wit da cornrows I see u g😎 — HI👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿 (@daddy99904452) January 21, 2021

Good times Bron — Siimpliiciityy (@Simplicity2K) January 21, 2021

I wonder what game Bronny was playing on his DS? Animal Crossing? Mario 64 DS? Pokemon Diamond/Pearl? — da fox (@MarshyDaFox) January 21, 2021

Wow time go way fast — Nopressure1999 (@YusufHawkins1) January 21, 2021

James reacted to Inauguration Day on Instagram, writing the words "too strong" under a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris photo. The four-time NBA MVP was actively involved in promoting voting this year, even starting his organisation "More Than a Vote". Additionally, James had also spoken in support of Biden during the elections.

NBA fans are also looking forward to the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the White House for winning the 2020 title.

Following Steph Curry's 'hesitation' to visit after the Golden State Warriors' 2017 victory, Trump tweeted about withdrawing the invitation. Players, including LeBron James, had a strong reaction to the event, calling him out on their social media platforms. "U bum," James wrote in 2017, "@StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!".

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are looking forward to resuming the NBA's tradition to go to the White House. However, a date is yet to be set. Reports add that COVID-19 protocols will be taken seriously, where they will look at a time where the Lakers will play the Washington Wizards at home – along with when Biden is free.

LeBron James family

James and his wife Savannah – who he married in 2013 – have three children. While Bronny and Bryce are in the 2009 photos, his daughter Zhuri was born in 2014. Bronny, who is currently playing high school basketball, is expected to be a top draft pick. Zhuri, on the other hand, has made a few public appearances and also has her own YouTube channel.

(Image credits: AP, Savannah James Instagram)