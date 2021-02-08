Giannis Antetokounmpo's Witty Super Bowl Halftime Joke On The Weeknd Has Fans Laughing

As Tom Brady lifted his seventh Lombardi Trophy, fans and other celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate. Like every year, there was the usual amount of highlight at the halftime show — this time by The Weeknd. Though there were a handful of memes shared for the performance, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a witty dad joke up his sleeves, eliciting various responses from fans.

The Weeknd performance: Giannis jokes about the Super Bowl halftime show

I heard Shakira and JLo are not performing because it’s The Weekend...they don’t work on Sunday? — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 8, 2021

"I heard Shakira and JLo are not performing because it’s The Weekend," Giannis wrote, before asking his fans if the two stars do not "work on Sunday". As expected, Giannis' joke had the desired response from fans, who appeared unamused and entertained at the same time.

"Giannis got jokes," one fan wrote, while many shared unimpressed reaction pics, some featuring Stephen A Smith and Drake. "You’re 26 that’s too young to be making jokes like this. I guess having a kid does give you the dad joke trait," wrote another user, which had people asking others to relax over a simple joke. Many spoke about the reigning NBA MVP becoming a proper dad now.

You are definitely a dad now 😂😂😂 — Mac O'Rourke (@macorourke) February 8, 2021

Apart from Giannis, LeBron James' reaction to the Super Bowl also gained fans' attention. The Los Angeles Lakers star seemed ecstatic about Brady's win, throwing in praise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defence while referring to Brady as the GOAT.

The Weeknd Super Bowl memes

The Weeknd looking like he's live-streaming a haunted house pic.twitter.com/KfMUzBQGUD — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd's performance saw some memes made on it, one being compared to a haunted show due to the camera angle and lighting. Another popular joke turned out to be mummies, which was a result of the background dancers wearing bandages. The camera angles were further analysed, being compared to a FaceTime call with parents.

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Ugh. No! The mummy Men were so dumb! pic.twitter.com/nnmS5WTuwa — Nasty Woman (@NoTrumpJewel) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl 2021 result

As the Bucs end their 18-year wait for a title, they also became the only team to win a Super Bowl at home (Raymond James Stadium). The team — which rose through the ranks as the underdogs — beat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, Brady delivering a flawless performance and also winning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Shutting down all retirement talks, Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than all the other 32 NFL teams. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh were tied at six, with Brady being with the Patriots for all six. The Bucs defence successfully held Patrick Mahomes back — who finished without a touchdown with 26-of-49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions. Brady, on the other hand, made 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns.

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Recording Academy Twitter)