Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops By His Brother Alex's High School Basketball Game

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recently missed two games for the Milwaukee Bucks after the birth of his first child – Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. However, the NBA star took time out to go cheer for his younger brother Alex Antetokounmpo at his high school basketball game. Alex plays as a forward for the Dominican High School.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo visits his younger brother Alex Antetokounmpo's basketball game

Giannis popped out to watch Alex Antetokounmpo dominate the competition 💪 pic.twitter.com/b99OhDIgIZ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 12, 2020

In the video, Giannis is seen entering the venue and talking to his brother Alex. Alex goes on to make back-to-back dunks and dominates the game. While Alex is playing, Giannis Antetokounmpo films him and spells out the word ‘tough’ while reacting to his brother’s dunks. Alex’s team won the game by a 77-57 margin.

Alex Antetokounmpo plays for Dominican High School varsity basketball team. They were playing against the Racine Lutheran Crusaders. This season, Alex is scoring approximately 14 points per game. Earlier this year, Alex Antetokounmpo and his team had lost to LeBron James’ son Bronny and his Sierra Canyon basketball team.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo shared the news of his baby’s birth via Twitter

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

.@Giannis_An34 is hoping the birth of his first child helps him like the birth of Fred Jr. helped @FredVanVleet in the 2019 ECF 😅 pic.twitter.com/vZA657WCB4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 11, 2020

Giannis posted a photo of the newborn baby on his Twitter account. However, he covered the baby’s face with a baby emoji. In a recent interview with ESPN, Giannis revealed that he wanted to take inspiration from Fred Vanvleet and start scoring better.

