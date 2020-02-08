In October 2019, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger confirmed that they are expecting a baby. Two days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo opened a TikTok account where he posted two videos of himself and Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger. The reigning NBA MVP looks visibly happy in both the videos.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo deletes Twitter & Instagram accounts in wake of Kobe Bryant's death

Giannis Antetokounmpo can't wait to become a father as he shares adorable videos on TikTok

In the first video, the song Opps from Doris Day's 2005 album I'll Be Around plays. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger are at a clinic where Riddlesprigger is getting a check-up. Giannis starts the video with a bored expression but turns it into a shocked one once he turns the camera to Riddlesprigger.

Also read | Zion Williamson steals the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo in lethal showdown: WATCH

Giannis Antetokounmpo chose the song Let Me Love You by Chris Lane for the second video. He shoots the video while singing the song as Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger sleeps in the background. He zooms on to her baby bump multiple times as he sings the song.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Philadelphia as 76ers road woes continue

Giannis Antetokounmpo set to become father: The NBA player shares photos of the baby shower on his Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo set to become father: Bucks star and girlfriend confirm pregnancy

Giannis had stated that he would like to talk less about home life and focus on basketball. However, he agreed that his girlfriend is pregnant. Riddlesprigger also announced the baby by calling it 'Baby Fr34k' on her Instagram.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls James Harden for hogging the ball in NBA All-Star selection