Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares First Photo Of His Baby To NBA Fans Via Twitter

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger recently welcomed their son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo into the world on Monday (Tuesday morning IST). Giannis posted a photo of the newborn baby on his Twitter account. However, the Bucks player covered the baby’s face with a baby emoji.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares a photo of his newborn son Liam Charles Antetokounmpo with the world on Twitter

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo also missed the Kings vs Bucks game on Monday night due to personal reasons. Before the game’s tip-off, Kings coach Luke Walton shared his respect for Giannis’ decision. According to Walton, Giannis Antetokounmpo was being a good father, which is what is most important. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer refused to get into the details of the personal matter but revealed that they all are excited for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger. He even joked about the matter, saying that he will not comment as it could be a false Twitter account. Bucks vice president Alex Lasry also offered support to the family, hoping for nothing but a healthy and happy baby and mother and maybe a future Buck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger confirm pregnancy

In October 2019, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger confirmed that they are expecting a baby. Giannis had stated that he would like to talk less about home life and focus on basketball. However, he agreed that his girlfriend is pregnant. Mariah Riddlesprigger also announced the baby by calling it 'Baby Fr34k' on her Instagram.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares photos of the baby shower on his Instagram

Giannis Antetokounmpo girlfriend: NBA star shares video of him and his girlfriend on TikTok

Just a few days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo started a Tiktok account where he shared videos of Mariah Riddlesprigger and her baby bump. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger are at a clinic where Riddlesprigger is getting a check-up. Giannis starts the video with a bored expression but turns it into a shocked one once he turns the camera to Riddlesprigger. The next video is shot when Riddlesprigger was sleeping and Giannis zooms in on her baby bump while singing and playing Let Me Love You by Chris Lane.

