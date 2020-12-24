Giannis Antetokounmpo Sports $20K Rolex While Signing $228M Extension With The Bucks

Before the NBA began the 2020-21 season, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signed his mammoth contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis commited his loyalty to Milwaukee, hoping to win a title with the team in near future. However, recently, GQ focused on the watch he used to while he was signing his lucrative $228.2 million contract extension.

How much was the Giannis Antetokounmpo Rolex watch worth?

In GQ's column 'Watches of the Week', Giannis' new "far from entry-level" Rolex Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore was featured. It described the $22,000 watch, which is apparently a watch celebrities have when they need to celebrate. However, with his new $228.2 million deal, the Greek Freak will be able to afford any high-end watch he wants.

As per the column, Giannis previously wore a Rolex Oyster Perpetual. The watch, not as expensive as the lastest, was seen on Giannis' wrist for a long time, including thw 2019 NBA Awards ceremony.

Giannis extension details

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

How much is the Giannis contract worth?

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Giannis will make an average of $45.6 million per year – which is more than LeBron James' $44.5 million with the LA Lakers. Worth $228.2 million over five years, Giannis surpasses Russell Westbrook's $206.8 million contract. Per reports, the Giannis will also have an opt-out clause in 2025 and is guaranteed $256 million over his next six NBA campaigns.

Giannis has been with the Bucks since 2013, where the 6-foot-11 star was No. 15 overall pick. Last season, Giannis averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, winning him his consecutive NBA MVP award along with the above-mentioned DPOY. "This is my home, this is my city," he wrote on social media, happy to be a part of the Bucks for another five years.

Recent reports add that the 26-year-old can lose around $25 million due to COVID-19.

Giannis stats tonight: Performance in the first game

Giannis misses potential game-tying FTs pic.twitter.com/kzRHrO5vMH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

Giannis scored 35 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists during the Bucks' game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The Bucks star shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, missing potential game-tying FTs. He shot 50% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range during the Bucks 122-121 loss.

(Image credits: Milwaukee Bucks Instagram)