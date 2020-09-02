Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolled By NBA Stars For Failing To Guard Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat struck first in their second-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, securing a 115-104 win on Monday night. Miami Heat power forward Jimmy Butler was a man on a mission as he racked up a personal playoff career-high of 40 points while also contributing four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in the game. Although Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to get going, he finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. However, the 25-year-old faced backlash from current and former NBA stars following his response to a reporter's question after Game 1.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on whether he asked to switch onto Heat’s Jimmy Butler during late-game explosion: “To guard him? No, I didn’t. Why would you ask that? I’ll do whatever coach wants me to do.” pic.twitter.com/IFpR5pk1s1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 1, 2020

NBA Playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo upset with reporter's question over guarding Jimmy Butler

Following Bucks vs Heat Game 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about whether he could have done a better job at guarding Jimmy Butler towards the end of the game. However, the four-time NBA All-Star appeared upset and rather surprised with the tone of the question and, in turn, fired back at the reporter, "Why would you ask that?" Antetokounmpo was then asked whether guarding would be something that he would work on going forward but the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) was quick to respond and said, "No, I'll do whatever the coach wants me to do" Antetokounmpo's odd reaction during the interview led to a number of former and current NBA stars trolling the Bucks star on social media.

Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas took to Twitter and wrote, "As a DPOY and a competitor, it's your job to take up that role and defend" Another NBA legend in the form of Richard Jefferson also took the opportunity to poke fun at Antetokounmpo. Former Cavaliers star Channing Fyre added that Giannis Antetokounmpo had to focus on defending his team against an in-form Jimmy Butler.

Rich I was asking this all night, why if you are the best player on the court and Defensive player of the year would you not want to guard the guy BbQing the rest of your team? https://t.co/4IBRTP6H6v — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) September 1, 2020

As a competitor and DPOY that’s your job to take that assignment. I know Marcus smart, Avery Bradley, kawhi woulda been like FOH I’m guarding him. https://t.co/kEHStlPiJU — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 1, 2020

Bucks vs Heat highlights

Although Jimmy Butler grabbed headlines on Monday night, he was well supported by Goran Dragic, who added 27 points and Bam Adebayo who scored 12 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists. Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 28 points, while Brook Lopez added 24 as the duo were in stellar form during the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to only three points in the fourth quarter.

Image Credits - AP