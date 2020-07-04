GLL Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL) will go up against Shanghai Sharks (SS) in the league match of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League this weekend. The game between these two teams will be played on Saturday, July 4 at 5 pm IST. Here is a look at our GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction, GLL vs SS Dream11 team and the GLL vs SS Dream11 top picks.

GLL vs SS Dream11 top picks and preview

Guangzhou Loong Lions are coming into the game on the back of a 72-96 loss against the Beijing Ducks with Marcus Georges Hunt scoring 8 points and 5 rebounds while Sun Minyang scored 12 points and 5 rebounds, and Minru Jia chipped in with 11 points and 5 assists.

On the other hand, Shanghai Sharks (SS) are coming off a 77-108 loss against the Flying Tigers. For the Sharks Ray McCallun Jr scored 17 points in that game while Hanchen Luo had 16 points and 3 rebounds and Hanlin Dong chipped in with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team from squads

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team from squads: GLL

ing-Chun Chen, Tianyi Yao, Yuezhuo Gu, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Jia Mingru, Fengbo Liu, Heng Yifeng, Tian Yuheng, Kai Guo, Zhun Zheng, Kun Si, Zhanwei Zhang, Mingyang Sun, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanzhe Li

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team from squads: SS

Ray McCallum, Wang Tong, Yongsheng Wu, Tang Zihao, Lingyuan Meng, Hanchen Luo, Yuchen Shi, Huang Xu, Zhou Yanxu, Xudong Luo, Mingxin Ju, Yan Peng, Liang Cai, Gen Li, Ying Zhu, Hanlin Dong, Chunjun Zhang, Zhaoxu Zhang

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team starting 5

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team starting 5: GLL

Marcus Georges-Hunt

Mingyang Sun

Ying Chun Chen

Tian Yuheng

Kai Guo

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction: GLL vs SS Dream11 team starting 5: SS

Hanlin Dong

Ray McCallum Jr.

Mingxin Ju

Huang Xu

ChunJun Zhang

GLL vs SS Dream11 top picks

Marcus Georges-Hunt

Kai Guo

Ray McCallum

Hanlin Dong

GLL vs SS Dream11 team

GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction

As per our GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction, GLL start as favourites

Note: The GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction, GLL vs SS Dream11 top picks and GLL vs SS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

