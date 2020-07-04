GLL Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL) will go up against Shanghai Sharks (SS) in the league match of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League this weekend. The game between these two teams will be played on Saturday, July 4 at 5 pm IST. Here is a look at our GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction, GLL vs SS Dream11 team and the GLL vs SS Dream11 top picks.
Guangzhou Loong Lions are coming into the game on the back of a 72-96 loss against the Beijing Ducks with Marcus Georges Hunt scoring 8 points and 5 rebounds while Sun Minyang scored 12 points and 5 rebounds, and Minru Jia chipped in with 11 points and 5 assists.
On the other hand, Shanghai Sharks (SS) are coming off a 77-108 loss against the Flying Tigers. For the Sharks Ray McCallun Jr scored 17 points in that game while Hanchen Luo had 16 points and 3 rebounds and Hanlin Dong chipped in with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
ing-Chun Chen, Tianyi Yao, Yuezhuo Gu, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Jia Mingru, Fengbo Liu, Heng Yifeng, Tian Yuheng, Kai Guo, Zhun Zheng, Kun Si, Zhanwei Zhang, Mingyang Sun, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanzhe Li
Ray McCallum, Wang Tong, Yongsheng Wu, Tang Zihao, Lingyuan Meng, Hanchen Luo, Yuchen Shi, Huang Xu, Zhou Yanxu, Xudong Luo, Mingxin Ju, Yan Peng, Liang Cai, Gen Li, Ying Zhu, Hanlin Dong, Chunjun Zhang, Zhaoxu Zhang
As per our GLL vs SS Dream11 prediction, GLL start as favourites