ZL Vs ZGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) will take on Zhejiang Golden Bulls (ZGB) in the upcoming match of the CBA League on Saturday, July 4. The game will be played at Dongguan and is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST. Here is a look at our ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team and the ZL vs ZGB Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: The Carter Effect Crosses Borders, NBA Fan From Mumbai Fulfills Lifelong 'Vinsanity' Dream

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 top picks and preview

Zhejiang Lions have so far won 25 games and lost 12 games, placing them 3rd position on the CBA League table. They won their last game against the Liaoning Flying Leopards 125-110. On the other hand, Zhejiang Golden Bulls have won 23 games and lost 14 games, a record which finds them 6th on the table. They won their last game against the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings 114-97.

Also Read: Bronny James Calls Steph Curry 'father' On Instagram Live, LeBron Couldn't Stop Laughing

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction: ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team from squads

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction: ZL squad

Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Zheng Liu

Also Read: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson And Warriors To Opt Out Of Chicago Bubble: Report

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction: ZGB squad

Yansong Sun, Qian Wu, Wenbo Lu, Liu Zeyi, Yibo Wang, Lai Junhao, Wang Zilu, Yaoqiang Li, Bai Jie, Xuhang Zhu, Dayu Zhang, Peng Ju, Lei Fu, Shuaipeng Cheng, Zhengxin Zhang, Yuchen Liu, Xiaotian Lin

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Renovates Childhood Home To Thank Father For Supporting His NBA Dream

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team starting 5

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team starting 5: ZL

Point Guard: Yanhao Zhao

Shooting Guard: Sun Minghui

Shooting Forward: Zheng Liu

Power Forward: Ruoyu Su

Center Jinqiu Hu

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team starting 5: ZGB

Point Guard: Shuaipeng Cheng

Shooting Guard: Qian Wu

Shooting Forward: Lai Junhao

Power Forward: Xuhang Zhu

Center: Dayu Zhang

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 top picks

C Jinqiu Hu

SG Sun Minghui

Qian Wu

Dayu Zhang

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team

ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction

As per our ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, ZL are the favourites to win this game

Note: The ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction, ZL vs ZGB Dream11 top picks and ZL vs ZGB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ZL vs ZGB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ZHEJIANG LIONS INSTAGRAM)