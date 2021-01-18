Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Set To Take COVID-19 Vaccine For Inspiring All Americans In Doubt

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise despite the vaccination being around, authorities are urging people to get vaccinated. However, as uncertainty lingers, not many are ready to take a risk. In an attempt to help the league promote vaccination, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got vaccinated, hoping others might do the same.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar COVID-19 vaccine: NBA legend to help promote COVID-19 vaccine in US

So important for all of us to get vaccinated. I am featured in this latest NBA PSA – and will air during the broadcasts of the NBA on MLK Day games – sharing that I received the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep my friends and family healthy.https://t.co/QDqLuZQ7JU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021

Abdul-Jabbar – who is 73 – revealed that he received the vaccine, urging others to do the same. The Hall of Famer also shot a message, which will reportedly be aired on Monday's (EST) games played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The video will feature the NBA all-time leading scorer receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have to find new ways to keep each other safe,” he said.

He even spoke about the vaccine eligibility provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As per the guidelines, health care personnel should be a priority, as the front-line workers (those over the age of 65) are more vulnerable to the virus. This also includes front-line workers, along with those living for an extended period of time in the long-term care facilities.

Earlier, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had spoken about the vaccine. The league will wait till their turn to receive their vaccine, not jumping the line. “It’s my hope that when we are eligible that members of the NBA community will want to get vaccinated," Silver added. The league plans to be proactive, helping the government and their efforts in "terms of public messaging as to the benefits of taking the vaccine".

Adam Silver asserts that NBA players will not "jump the line" and get ahold of the COVID-19 vaccine before their turn. pic.twitter.com/RVXyKZsHn9 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 21, 2020

For these efforts, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that the LA Forum will be serving as a vaccination site from Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

