GST Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Following a scintillating victory over Beijing Ducks in the previous game, Guangdong Southern Tigers will square off against Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Baseball Association (CBA) League on Thursday. On the other hand, Shanxi Loongs have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign. As the two sides gear up to face off, here's our GST vs SL Dream11 team and prediction.

GST vs SL Live: GST vs SL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5.05 pm IST

GST vs SL live: GST vs SL Dream11 prediction and preview

Guangdong Southern Tigers come into this game following a 111-107 victory over Beijing Ducks. The Tigers sit fourth in the CBA League table, having managed six victories in seven games, with a 43-point difference. They've lost just once this season, against Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

On the other hand, Shanxi Loongs defeated Fujian Sturgeons 102-85 in their most recent game. They languish at 11th place in the CBA League table with six points to their credit. Shanxi Loongs have racked up three victories and an equal number of defeats this season.

GST vs SL Dream11 team, squad list

Guangdong Southern Tigers: Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Liu Quanbiao, Rui Zhao, Haojia Zhang, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Shengwei Wan, Xinkai Wang, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Liu Xucheng, Zhou Peng, Junfei Ren, Li Yingbo, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei

Shanxi Loongs: Helin Teng, Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Junwei Ren, Zhang Zelong

GST vs SL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Xu Jie

Shooting Guard: Mingxuan Hu, Xinkai Wang

Small Forward: Sonny Weems, Shuai Yuan

Power Forward: Junwei Ren, Junfei Ren

Centre: ZhaoBao Ge

GST vs SL match prediction and top picks

Guangdong Southern Tigers: Xu Jie, Xinkai Wang (c)

Shanxi Loongs: Junwei Ren (vc), Shuai Yan

GST vs SL match prediction

Guangdong Southern Tigers start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The GST vs SL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GST vs SL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

