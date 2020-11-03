Danny Green Believes 'Basketball Gods' Humbled Clippers For Not Playing The Right Way

With the 2019-20 season concluded with Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA 2020 Champions, the audience did not get to see the Lakers-LA Clippers showdown they were expecting. Despite their trash talk while aiming for the ring the entire year, the Clippers failed to make it to the Western Conference Finals after blowing a 3-1 lead. After the games, fans expressed their disappointment on social media, unhappy that they did not even compete the Lakers after countless promises. Apparently, Lakers guard Danny Green agrees.

Danny Green comments on the Clippers roster

"I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. . . You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way."



- Danny Green on the Clippers 👀



(Via 'Real Ones' Pod | h/t @LakersNation ) pic.twitter.com/BgDmhO7rrZ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2020

While on the Real Ones Podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock, Danny Green spoke about why the Clippers were eliminated earlier than everybody expected. “I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing,' Green said. He added that while everyone says "things into existence", one cannot be as overconfident as it can "go the opposite way".

Green was most likely referring to the Clippers trash talk the entire season, which the Lakers returned. If the Clippers bench and Patrick Beverley were reported to agitating the opposition, Dwight Howard was seen trash-talking the entire postseason. However, LeBron James kept his promise and led the Lakers to their first title since 2010.

While Green has blamed the Clippers' loss on "basketball gods", reports and players have spoken about lack of chemistry and consistency. While the Lakers had the best Western Conference record in the regular season, the Clippers – with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – were among the top title contenders. Yet, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets overcame the 3-1 deficit.

The Clippers faced a lot of criticism after they choked, with George's jersey being burned by fans. Till date, the team is yet to make it to the Conference Finals. Following their loss, the team parted ways with coach Doc Rivers, hiring Tyronn Lue to take his place.

