GSW Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors will go up against the LA Clippers in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21. The GSW vs LAC match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST from the Chase Center Arena, California on January 7, 2021. Here is our GSW vs LAC Dream11 prediction, GSW vs LAC Dream11 team and GSW vs LAC Dream11 top picks.

Battled to the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/aamFzKAngF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Michael Jordan Receives $46,000 From Chinese Company Over Using His Name 'unlawfully'

GSW vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into this game, the Golden State Warriors seem to have brushed off their losing start to this season of the NBA with four wins in their last five games. They are now 4-3 in the NBA 2020-21 regular season and along with the Pelicans and Jazz, have the fourth-best win-loss record in the Western Conference. This turn of fate coincides somewhat with the rise of former league MVP Steph Curry who has been grabbing headlines after his recent 62-point haul in the Warriors' 137-122 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry backed up his performance with yet another show of brilliance, making a team-high of 30 points in the Warriors' last game against the Sacramento Kings that ended 137-106 in the Warriors' favour. Missing one of their biggest names, in Klay Thompson, for the entire season, the Golden State Warriors will hope that Curry maintains his form and takes them all the way.

The LA Clippers meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a painfully close 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They will also be without one of their star players Paul George, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. Their biggest hope will be the return of Kawhi Leonard, who is back after his face injury. The Clippers will hope that Leonard's team-high score of 30 points in the last game translates to a victory in this game as well.

Also Read | "It Was A Blow To The Heart," Says LeBron On Jacob Blake Shooting Verdict

GSW vs LAC starting lineup prediction

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr (SG), Andrew Wiggins (PF), Draymond Green (SF), James Wiseman (C)

LA Clippers - Patrick Beverley (PG), Paul George (SG), Kawhi Leonard (PF), Nicolas Batum (SF), Serge Ibaka (C)

GSW vs LAC Key Players

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr, Andrew Wiggins

LA Clippers - Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Was About To End Nike Partnership Prior To Untimely Death In January 2020?

GSW vs LAC Dream11 team

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Kelly Oubre Jr, Paul George

PF: Kawhi Leonard, Andrew Wiggins

SF: Nicolas Batum, Draymond Green

C: Serge Ibaka

GSW vs LAC game prediction

According to our GSW vs LAC match prediction, the Golden State Warriors will win this match with a thin margin.

Note: The GSW vs LAC Dream11 prediction and GSW vs LAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GSW vs LAC Dream11 team, GSW vs LAC PLAYING 11 and GSW vs LAC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | LeBron James Offers To Put Together 'ownership Group' To Take Over WNBA's Atlanta Dream

Image Credits: Golden State Warriors Twitter