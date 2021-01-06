LeBron James Offers To Put Together 'ownership Group' To Take Over WNBA's Atlanta Dream

As COVID-19 was the highlight last year, movements like Black Lives Matter also took over. This included sports leagues and players dedicating their platform to raise awareness amid the pandemic. The WNBA led these protests, standing up for the cause. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James advocated the cause himself, speaking up on the injustice and need for equality. Now, as a new year begins, James has tweeted about a new owner for the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta Dream LeBron James: Lakers star wants a new Atlanta Dream owner

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The D]ream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

While the WNBA has been at the epicentre for promoting social justice, Dream co-owner and a Republican senator Kelly Loeffler has been called out for her backward views which do not support the Black Lives Matter movement, and is not happy with politics being involved with sports. Over the past few months, people have asked her to give up her stake in the team – which she has refused to do. Players ended up campaigning against her, even wearing "Vote Warnock" t-shirts and openly supporting her opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock. Their efforts helped Warnock raise around $236,000 and may even help him win the race.

James' reaction has come in this week on the issue. The 36-year-old has offered to put together a new ownership group for the team, offering to buy from Loeffler and co-owner Mary Brock. The WNBA's players appear to have been successful in getting Loeffler out of office, but her presence in the league remains a source of conflict. That is where James comes in. On Twitter Tuesday, he offered to put together an ownership group to purchase the team from Loeffler and her co-owner, Mary Brock.

"Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for The Dream," James wrote on Twitter. He further asked "whose in", before adding the Black Lives Matters hashtag. Fans and some other celebrities reacted to his tweet. Most fans were impressed with James' tweet, aimed at something people have apparently wanted for a long time.

Fans react to James' tweet about the Atlanta Dream ownership group

(Image credits: AP, LeBron James Twitter)