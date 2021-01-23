Hank Aaron Death: NBA World Mourns Untimely Death Of Baseball Legend And Social Activist

Baseball legend and icon Hank Aaron passed away on Friday. Considered as the game's long ball king by many, Hammerin' Hank endured all racist remarks thrown his way as he chased Babe Ruth's all-time run record – which he broke. The 25-time All-Star finished his career with 755 home runs, surpassed by Barry Bonds in 2007. The world, including NBA players, mourned another loss to the sports world.

NBA stars react to Hank Aaron death news

Baseball lost a legend today. Rest In Power Hank 🙏🏾 https://t.co/TMdJ3kLgXS — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 22, 2021

Rest In Peace to a LEGEND!! Thank you for what you did for our community and entire game of baseball!!! 💯💯💯 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fjeYzJcv41 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 22, 2021

RIP to the legend and civil rights activists Hank Aaron 💯 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 22, 2021

RIP to the icon Hank Aaron. 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 22, 2021

RIP Hank Aaron ⚾️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 22, 2021

RIP Hank Aaron 🙌🏾🖤 one of the best to ever do it!! ⚾️ — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 22, 2021

"Gone But Never Forgotten Legend," wrote Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. "Rest In Peace to a LEGEND," Utah Jazz icon Donovan Mitchell tweeted, thanking Aaron for everything he did for the community. Andre Drummond, Jamal Crawford and Jaylen Brown are some other some other players who paid tribute to the icon on Twitter.

Also read | Baseball legend & Hall of Famer Hank Aaron passes away at 86, Atlanta Braves confirms

Retired NBA greats also took to social media, speaking up on how heartbroken they are to hear the news. "His contributions were much more than just baseball," wrote 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were others who commented.

NBA coach Doc Rivers also spoke about Aaron's death, referring to him as a "humble giant".

Also read | Atlanta Braves react to the passing of legend Hank Aaron

Retired NBA players mourn Hank Aaron's death

Heartbroken to see another true friend & pioneer has passed away. @HenryLouisAaron was so much better than his reputation! His contributions were much more than just baseball. Jeannine & I send our 🙏🏾 & deepest condolences to his wife & kids. #RIPHammeringHank #RIP @MLB @Braves pic.twitter.com/ONO49xEOKQ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 22, 2021

and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.



Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021

One of my heroes died today. RIP Hank Aaron @MLB @MLBNetwork @Dodgers My memories are on camera for all to see https://t.co/gXI3k7FMT5 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 22, 2021

Also read | AP Exclusive: MLB suspends political donations after DC riot

Hank Aaron cause of death

Following his death, it was reported that the baseball legend passed away in his sleep. However, the specific cause of death was not disclosed. A week before his death, Aaron had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hank Aaron achievements

Hank Aaron was selected as an All-Star in 21 seasons (1955-75).



According to @EliasSports - his 21 consecutive seasons as an All-Star are the most in MLB/NFL/NBA/NHL history. pic.twitter.com/pkd9F5Tz1B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron baseball stats

Aaron surpassed Ruth's mark on April 8, 1974. He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee, retiring after 23 years and 755 total. Barry Bonds broke his record in 2007 with 762 (who was later accused of using performance-enhancing drugs). Aaron – six-foot and 180 pounds – never shot more than 47 homers in a season.

He shot 44 with 132 RBI and a .322 batting average in 1957 – earning him is sole National League MVP award.

Also read | Baseball legend Hank Aaron receives COVID-19 vaccine

(Image credits: AP)