Hank Aaron Death: NBA World Mourns Untimely Death Of Baseball Legend And Social Activist

Hank Aaron death: After baseball legend Hank Aaron passed away on Friday, multiple NBA stars like Chris Paul and Magic Johnson paid their tributes online.

Hank Aaron death

Baseball legend and icon Hank Aaron passed away on Friday. Considered as the game's long ball king by many, Hammerin' Hank endured all racist remarks thrown his way as he chased Babe Ruth's all-time run record – which he broke. The 25-time All-Star finished his career with 755 home runs, surpassed by Barry Bonds in 2007. The world, including NBA players, mourned another loss to the sports world. 

NBA stars react to Hank Aaron death news

"Gone But Never Forgotten Legend," wrote Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. "Rest In Peace to a LEGEND," Utah Jazz icon Donovan Mitchell tweeted, thanking Aaron for everything he did for the community. Andre Drummond, Jamal Crawford and Jaylen Brown are some other some other players who paid tribute to the icon on Twitter. 

Retired NBA greats also took to social media, speaking up on how heartbroken they are to hear the news. "His contributions were much more than just baseball," wrote 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were others who commented.

NBA coach Doc Rivers also spoke about Aaron's death, referring to him as a "humble giant". 

Retired NBA players mourn Hank Aaron's death

Hank Aaron cause of death

Following his death, it was reported that the baseball legend passed away in his sleep. However, the specific cause of death was not disclosed. A week before his death, Aaron had received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Hank Aaron achievements

Hank Aaron baseball stats

Aaron surpassed Ruth's mark on April 8, 1974. He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee, retiring after 23 years and 755 total. Barry Bonds broke his record in 2007 with 762 (who was later accused of using performance-enhancing drugs). Aaron – six-foot and 180 pounds – never shot more than 47 homers in a season. 

He shot 44 with 132 RBI and a .322 batting average in 1957 – earning him is sole National League MVP award. 

