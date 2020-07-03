How Did Maya Moore Help Jonathan Irons Gain His Freedom By Opting Out Of WNBA?

In 2019, four-time WNBA Champion Maya Moore shocked the WNBA world by announcing her hiatus from basketball as she chose to focus on helping overturn the Jonathan Irons conviction. Irons was an inmate at the Missouri's Jefferson City Correctional Center after being falsely convicted in 1998 when he was only 18. Everyone's efforts helped Irons' conviction to be overturned in March. Irons was released on Wednesday (Thursday IST), where Moore was waiting for him outside the prison.

Jonathan Irons conviction: Maya Moore was waiting outside when Jonathon Irons was released

Jonathan Irons conviction: When was Jonathan Irons released? How did Moore and Irons meet after his release?

Moore shared multiple posts about Irons after he was released, including a video of her meeting and embracing him, which she captioned with the word 'FREEDOM". The five-time WNBA All-Star recently made an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, where she discussed the moment when Irons was finally released. Moore revealed that when she finally embraced Irons, she felt like she could rest.

Moore dropped to her knees for some time, indulging in a silent prayer before getting up and hugging Irons and other supporters. "I'd been standing, and we'd been standing, for so long; and it was an unplanned moment where I just felt relief. It was kind of a worshipful moment, just dropping to my knees and just being so thankful that we made it," Moore explained.

In Moore's Instagram video, Irons' revealed that he felt 'blessed', as he feels he can 'live life now'. Irons thanked everyone who supported him, stating that he was grateful for everything Moore and her family have done him. As per the New York Times, Moore and Irons met through a prison ministry program. They first met while ate the correctional centre, before Moore started studying at the University of Connecticut.

Since then, Moore has worked on bringing justice to Irons, with whom developed a sibling-like bond. Moore helped hire Kent Gipson – an in-demand defence attorney – to handle Irons' case. It was also Moore's grandfather, who was helping with the case and discovered key evidence which helped prove Irons innocent.

Irons, who also appeared on Good Morning America, revealed that he wanted to work with people who are less fortunate. "I want to help people with their cases," Irons explained. "I want to speak to positive change and be a part of the rebuilding process from where we're at right now because there's so much greater coming on the horizon, and I see it -- even in the darkness, I was able to see it -- and I know we're going. We shouldn't give up; we should keep going."

Moore had already opted out of the 2020 WNBA season and will also will her chance to win a third consecutive gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. While talking to the Associated Press, Moore confirmed that she will not be changing her plans after Irons was released. She stated that while Irons was a factor, her reason to take the year off was bigger than that. She added that when everything is done, she will finally get some rest and time with her family.

Jonathan Irons conviction details

Irons was falsely convicted of burglary and assault of a St. Louis homeowner even though there was no concrete evidence connecting him to the crime. Irons, who is now 40, was convicted to a 50-year sentence when he was 18 in 1998. He was only 16 when the trials began and was tried as an adult without any witnesses, fingerprints, footprints or DNA proving his guilt by an all-white jury.

This March, judge Daniel Green granted overturned his conviction. The Supreme Court refused to reopen the case, and it's appeal was denied twice. The lead prosecutor in St. Charles County Tim Lohmar decided against a retrial.

