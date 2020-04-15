How Many Championships Has Steph Curry Won? Curry's Journey With The Warriors So Far

Steph Curry was the Golden State Warriors 2009 NBA Draft pick, who led the Warriors to their first NBA title since 1975. A two-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA All-Star, Curry is considered one of the franchise's best players. Here is how many championships has Steph Curry won, Steph Curry stats and Steph Curry rings in the NBA.

How many championships has Steph Curry won? The historic NBA 2014-15 season and a unanimous Steph Curry MVP award

Steph Curry stats: Curry led the Warriors to their first championship since 1975

In what is considered a historic season for the franchise, Steph Curry led the Warriors to the NBA Finals while bagging his first NBA MVP award. Curry averaged 23.8 points while shooting 48.7% from the field, 44.3% from the three-point range and 91.4% from the free-throw line. Curry and the Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

How many championships has Steph Curry won? Steph Curry stats and the Warriors 2016-17 championship

In 2016, Kevin Durant joined the Warriors roster. He and Steph Curry led the Warriors to the NBA Finals, where Curry averaged at 28.1 points per game. They defeated the Cavaliers to 4-1 match series in the NBA finals.

How many championships has Steph Curry won? Warriors won back-to-back NBA Finals

Steph Curry rings: Curry and the Warriors NBA 2017-18 championship

Curry, along with Klay Thompson and Durant, defeated the Cavaliers in a 4-0 NBA Finals series to bag their second consecutive NBA title. Curry averaged 26.4 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.

The Warriors reached the NBA Finals in the NBA 2018-19 season as well, but lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. Both Durant and Thompson injured themselves during the finals. This season, Curry injured himself in October after playing four games, which sidelined him for most of the 2019-20 season.

\After Curry's long-awaited return in March, the NBA season had to be suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the season was suspended, Curry was averaging at 20.8 points per game.