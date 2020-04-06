The Debate
Trae Young Jokes About Surpassing Steph Curry As NBA's Best Shooter In Just A Year

Basketball News

During his recent appearance on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, Trae Young joked about surpassing Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry as the NBA's best shooter.

Trae Young

Even though Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is only in his second NBA season, Young and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry are arguably two of the best shooters in NBA at the moment. In a recent interview, Young was asked how long it would take for him to surpass Steph Curry. The Hawks star joked about the question, saying that he would take only a year to surpass Steph Curry. 

Steph Curry shooting stats vs Trae Young shooting stats

Also read | Trae Young shooting stats: Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

Can Trae Young surpass Steph Curry?

While Steph Curry's college average (25.3 ppg) is lower than Trae Young's college average (27.4 ppg), the Steph Curry shooting stats have always been higher than the 21-year-old Hawks star. Before the NBA 2019-20 was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Young was trying to score 9.5 three-pointers per game. However, Young has been shooting 34.4% from the three-point range in his career, while Steph Curry has been shooting 43.5% from the deep, never dropping below 41.1% during an NBA season. While many reports and experts believe Trae Young has the potential, he seemingly has a long way to go before he surpasses Curry.

Also read | Steph Curry, Trae Young among top USA sports stars donating signed items to COVID-19 relief fund

Both Atlanta Hawks and Warriors have been at the bottom of the NBA table throughout the season. While Young was averaging 29.6 points before the season was suspended, Steph Curry was scoring 20.8 points per game. Curry played only five games this season after breaking his hand in October vs the Phoenix Suns. Curry returned to play only one game for the Warriors before missing the rest after falling sick. He was the first player to get tested for COVID-19, though his test came back negative. Shortly after the Warriors confirmed that Curry only had seasonal flu, the NBA season was suspended on March 11. 

Also read | Trae Young shooting stats: James Harden & Trae Young make NBA history with magnificent 40-point triple-doubles

Also read | Trae Young aces ‘in-house’ 3-point shooting competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

