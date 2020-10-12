How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have After Leading Lakers To Record-tying 17th NBA Title?

LeBron James further enhanced his credentials to be regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history by leading Los Angeles Lakers from the front in their 4-2 series win over Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. LeBron's form throughout the postseason was crucial as the Lakers clinched their record-equalling 17th NBA championship. Their 2020 triumph also marks the first time the Lakers won the title since 2010 - when the late Kobe Bryant led the franchise to a 4-3 series win over Boston Celtics in the finals.

— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

LeBron James NBA Finals MVP

LeBron James' dominant performance in the 2020 NBA Finals was well acknowledged as he was unanimously (11-0) voted as the NBA Finals MVP. The 16-time All-Star saw no drop in his performances during the course of the six games, finishing the series with an average of 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

He picked up his career fourth Finals MVP accolade, moving past the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan (three each) to second in the all-time list. The 35-year-old now trails only NBA legend Michael Jordan, who won six Finals MVP awards, all of which came with Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, LeBron became the first to win the award with three different franchises - he won two with Miami Heat and one with Cleveland Cavaliers.

How many rings does LeBron James have?

Four Finals MVP accolades is an easy indicator of as to how many rings the 35-year-old has in his career. With his 2020 NBA title, LeBron James became a four-time champion. He won the title in 2012 & 2013 with the Heat, in 2016 with the Cavaliers and now in 2020 with the Lakers.

LeBron's four NBA rings places him at joint-27th in players with the most NBA titles. The list is mostly dominated by the legendary Celtics roster that won 11 NBA titles between 1957 and 1969, with Hall of Famer Bill Russell leading with 11 titles under his belt. As for modern-day greats, LeBron is tied on four championships with Shaquille O'Neal & Manu Ginóbili and just one behind the likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Kerr and Tim Duncan.

LeBron James stats

In 17 seasons in the NBA, the four-time NBA MVP has averaged 27.1 points, 7.4 each of rebounds and assists. The LeBron James Lakers stats read 26.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He averaged an impressive 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in his debut postseason campaign with the Lakers.

