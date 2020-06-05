Adam Silver Says 'certain Coaches' Might Be Kept Off The Bench 'in Order To Protect Them'

NBA owners recently approved commissioner Adam Silver's plan to resume the league at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The league plans to restart by July 31 with 22 teams and eight regular-season games before advancing to the playoffs. While the league has provided a tentative schedule, various health concerns remain a bone of contention amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. While certain reports highlighted some safety protocols, the NBA is yet to share a detailed plan.

Adam Silver states some NBA coaches might not return to the bench when the season resumes

Adam Silver says it is possible that "certain coaches" may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney "in order to protect them."



Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D'Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65.



The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 5, 2020

NBA reports have highlighted some key health issues pertaining to older NBA coaches and employees since coronavirus poses a higher threat for individuals over the age of 65. During a recent interview, Adam Silver stated that 'certain coaches' will not be able to stay during the game as the league wants to protect them. Out of the 22 teams selected to mark the NBA return, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (71), Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni (68) and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry (65) are all 65 and older. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle are also close to touching 65.

NBA coaches on returning to the court

NBA Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle: "I just spoke to Adam Silver and he admitted that he jumped the gun with his statement to TNT. The health and safety of our coaches is first and foremost. It's entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60's or 70's could be..." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2020

Rick Carlisle, who is the president of the Coaches' Association, revealed that he talked to Adam Silver after his comment. While talking to ESPN, Carlisle stated that Silver 'admitted that he jumped the gun with his statement to TNT'. He added that everyone's health and safety is most important, and it is possible that someone in their 60s and 70s is healthier than a 30 or 40-year-old. Silver assured Carlisle that the conversation should never only be about the age and the league will work on choosing the safest option.

During previous interviews with ESPN, both D'Antoni and Gentry stated that they do not want extra protection and do not even want to wear masks. Gentry was candid about his desire to coach his team, adding that the league will make the ultimate choice. He added that it would be unfair, as while the risk still looms large, he wants to do the job he was hired to do.