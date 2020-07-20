How Much Do NBA Refs Make? What Is The Average Salary For NBA Referees?

NBA referees often find themselves at the centre of attention during games. From players to fans, everyone involved in the game is seen having a go at referees during the game. From contentious decisions to failing to spot fouls, referees form an integral part of each game. However, while they have a tough job, the NBA referee salary goes a long way in making the profession a coveted one. Here is a look at how much do NBA refs make, with all the information on the average salary of NBA referees.

All-Access at NBA Referee Training Camp: VP, Head of Referee Development & Training Monty McCutchen talks to referees about an important point of education for 2018-19 – freedom of movement. pic.twitter.com/4jHFyqFEs7 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 29, 2018

How much do NBA refs make?

The answer to the question 'How much do NBA refs make' depends upon the grade of the referees. As with all professions, the referee salary increases as they pick up more experience and take charge of more games. Currently, the match officials in the NBA are divided into 3 groups, i.e. Entry-level, WNBA, and Senior. According to The Sports Rush, the entry-level NBA referee salary is around $250,000 per year or $600 per game. For WNBA-level officials, the salary is around $180,000 per year or $425 per game. The officials are also eligible for a higher referee salary at the senior level after 3-5 years of experience. The NBA referee salary for a senior ref clocks in at nearly $500,000 per year or $3,500 per game.

Also Read: Verge To Stay At Arizona State, Removes Name From NBA Draft

Average salary of NBA referees changes with other variables

The NBA referee salary isn’t just restricted to the above amounts. It also changes depending upon the number of playoff matches they officiate. The average salary of NBA referees can increase as they take charge of more important matches. For example, the highest-paid NBA referees are the ones who are selected to officiate in the playoff matches. They receive an additional $800 to $5,000 per game over and above their NBA referee salary according to their rank in the postseason.

Also Read: Kevin Durant's Loyalty Points For NBA 2k Were Maxed Out Before His 2016 Move To Warriors

While NBA referee salary increases during the playoffs only the senior-most and experiences referees become the highest-paid NBA referees. During the playoff, NBA refs can earn as high as $10,000/game in the first two rounds. This further increases to over $30,000/game for the NBA referee salaries of officials taking part in the finals and semi-finals.

Also Read: WNBA Players Adjusting To Life In Their Florida Bubble

The job of a full-time NBA referee goes on for usually 8 months a year. Talkbasket.net revealed that the average salary of NBA referees varies from $150,000 to $550,000 depending on the referee’s experience. Other attractive incentives in addition to the NBA referee salary include travel stipends, insurance, and retirement benefits. As compared to other sports such as NFL, NHL, and MLB the average salary of NBA referees is comparatively higher, according to Fanbuzz

Also Read: NBA Going With Shorter Games For Disney Exhibition Openers

Disclaimer: The above NBA referee salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: nba.com