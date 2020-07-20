Kevin Durant's Loyalty Points For NBA 2k Were Maxed Out Before His 2016 Move To Warriors

In 2016, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the Golden State Warriors. While Durant won two back-to-back championships with the Warriors, his move was widely criticized by fans. While Durant is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, an article recently pointed at Kevin Durant loyalty points for the NBA 2K16 game, which was maxed out at 100.

Kevin Durant loyalty points for NBA 2k16 were 100

Never forget when Kevin Durant had a maxed out loyalty rating in NBA 2K16 😂 pic.twitter.com/MtSuyy9Er1 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 17, 2020

While OKC Thunder was one of the best teams in the NBA when Durant left them for the Warriors, they were yet to win an NBA title. The Warriors had beaten the Thunder in a historic Western Conference Finals series, coming back from a 3-1 deficit. Fans spoke against Durant on social media, angry that Durant had joined the team who prevented them from reaching the finals.

While Durant had 100 loyalty points, his loyalty dropped to 49 after his trade to Warriors. Some fans even manually adjusted his loyalty points to zero. Durant played three finals with the Warriors before moving to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency after the 2018-19 season.

Fans react to Kevin Durant loyalty points

That loyalty was to the sonics — lil Bob (@the_black_OJ) July 17, 2020

He’s loyal to himself, which players should be. After all, teams are loyal to themselves, not the players. — jackson (@jackson49411211) July 17, 2020

The real question is why Loyalty even an attribute? We aren't dating the players. — DG (@deviouslolz) July 17, 2020

Thunder fans still upset to this day — Countvonschnitzel™ (@countvonschnitz) July 17, 2020

Kawhi Leonard’s 2018 same way. “Extremely loyal.” 😂 — Be Better Than Yesterday... (@ghostofgerz) July 17, 2020

In an episode of All The Smoke podcast, Durant had revealed that he moved to Warriors as he needed a change after getting frustrated with OKC over the years. He admitted that while all his teammates were talented, no one could shoot or handle the ball and he was tired of being the one to score and make three-pointers all the time. Durant injured his Achilles heel during the 2019 NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors.

As a result, he was sidelined for the entire season with the Nets and will not play at the NBA restart in Orlando as well. After the NBA suspension on March 11, Durant also tested positive for COVID-19 and has since then, been cleared.

(Image source: AP)