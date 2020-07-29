How To Watch NBA Live In India? NBA Live Streaming Guide And Full Schedule

The NBA will officially resume its 2019-20 season on July 30 (July 31 IST). The 22 teams invited to the NBA bubble will play eight seeding games each to complete the regular season before moving on to the traditional NBA postseason series. If required, there will be a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff spot. The NBA Finals will begin in September and will be extended till October 12 if a Game 7 is required. The season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the NBA table with a 53-12 win-loss record.

While all games will be available on live streaming platforms, only certain games will be broadcast on television. TV schedule for India is different than the national schedule in the USA. The first NBA restart game is scheduled between Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

How to watch NBA live in India?

GAME DATE/TIME CHANNEL/NETWORK Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans July 31, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers July 31, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks August 1, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks August 1, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors August 2, 6:00 AM IST) SONY SIX Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets August 2, 11:30 PM IST SONY SIX Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets August 3, 6:00 AM IST SONY SIX Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat August 3, 11:00 PM IST SONY SIX Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz August 4, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat August 5, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Houston Rockets vs Trail Blazers August 5, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers (August 6, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics August 6, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks August 7, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets August 7, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers August 8, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors August 8, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX LA Clippers vs Trail Blazers August 8,10:30 PM IST SONY SIX LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers August 8, 6:00 PM EST (August 9, 3:30 AM IST) SONY SIX Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks August 9, 6:00 AM IST SONY SIX Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers August 10, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers August 10, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks August 11, 4:00 AM IST ESPN Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers August 11, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs 11:30 PM IST SONY SIX Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies August 12, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards August 12, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers August 13, 4:00 AM IST SONY SIX LA Clippers vs Nuggets August 13, 6:30 AM IST SONY SIX

Complete NBA restart schedule (Dates and timings is EST)

NBA standings

NBA live streaming guide: How to watch NBA live in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network currently hold the television rights for the NBA in India. As per the above schedule, Sony SIX will telecast all the games for the remaining NBA season. However, Sony TEN 1 will also be broadcasting some games. Sony LIV app also provides access to games for Indian viewers with premium subscription. The games can also be viewed via the NBA app, where one needs to purchase the NBA League Pass for ₹99 per month or ₹999 for a year. The app will stream all games including the NBA Draft.

