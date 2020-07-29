Last Updated:

How To Watch NBA Live In India? NBA Live Streaming Guide And Full Schedule

How to watch NBA live in India? Sony Pictures Sports Network, which currently holds television rights for the NBA in India, will broadcast select games.

The NBA will officially resume its 2019-20 season on July 30 (July 31 IST). The 22 teams invited to the NBA bubble will play eight seeding games each to complete the regular season before moving on to the traditional NBA postseason series. If required, there will be a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff spot. The NBA Finals will begin in September and will be extended till October 12 if a Game 7 is required. The season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the NBA table with a 53-12 win-loss record. 

While all games will be available on live streaming platforms, only certain games will be broadcast on television. TV schedule for India is different than the national schedule in the USA. The first NBA restart game is scheduled between Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. 

How to watch NBA live in India? NBA stream in India details (All dates/timings in IST)

GAME DATE/TIME CHANNEL/NETWORK
Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans

July 31, 4:00 AM IST

 SONY SIX
Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

July 31, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

August 1, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

August 1, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

August 2, 6:00 AM IST)

SONY SIX
Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

August 2, 11:30 PM IST

SONY SIX
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets

August 3, 6:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat

August 3, 11:00 PM IST

SONY SIX
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz

August 4, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

August 5, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Houston Rockets vs Trail Blazers

August 5, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers

(August 6, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

August 6, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

August 7, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets

August 7, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers

August 8, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

August 8, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
LA Clippers vs Trail Blazers

August 8,10:30 PM IST

SONY SIX
LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

August 8, 6:00 PM EST (August 9, 3:30 AM IST)

SONY SIX
Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

August 9, 6:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers

August 10, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers

August 10, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks

August 11, 4:00 AM IST

 ESPN
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers

August 11, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs

11:30 PM IST

SONY SIX
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

August 12, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

August 12, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX
Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers

August 13, 4:00 AM IST

SONY SIX
LA Clippers vs Nuggets

August 13, 6:30 AM IST

SONY SIX

Complete NBA restart schedule (Dates and timings is EST)

NBA standings

NBA live streaming guide: How to watch NBA live in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network currently hold the television rights for the NBA in India. As per the above schedule, Sony SIX will telecast all the games for the remaining NBA season. However, Sony TEN 1 will also be broadcasting some games. Sony LIV app also provides access to games for Indian viewers with premium subscription. The games can also be viewed via the NBA app, where one needs to purchase the NBA League Pass for ₹99 per month or ₹999 for a year. The app will stream all games including the NBA Draft. 

