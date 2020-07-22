NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule, Live Stream, Format And Complete List Of Fixtures

Prior to the seeding games scheduled to begin from July 30, the NBA teams will play a few inter-squad scrimmages. As per the NBA's report, all 22 teams playing at the NBA bubble will play three scrimmages each. The league will also have 10-minute quarters for the scrimmages instead of the usual 12-minute quarters. Among the NBA exhibition games, 16 games will be televised for fans.

Also read | NBA schedule 2020: Complete seeding games details for Disney World and TV schedule

NBA scrimmage TV schedule: NBA scrimmage broadcast schedule from July 22

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

Also read | NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart

NBA scrimmage TV schedule: NBA scrimmage broadcast details

The NBA exhibition games will begin on July 22 (July 23 IST). The Orlando Magic and LA Clippers game will be broadcast first, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets matchup. NBA TV is offering a live broadcast of the scrimmages for all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Complete NBA exhibition games schedule

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

Also read | NBA bubble court unveiled with Black Lives Matter decals along the sidelines

NBA scrimmage TV schedule: NBA scrimmage live stream

Apart from the games broadcast by NBA TV, all scrimmages will be available to viewers who have an NBA League Pass. NBA TV, which will broadcast the games, will be available on NBA.com and the official NBA App. The channel will offer live NBA scrimmage broadcast, original programs along with an extensive list of on-demand video content.

NBA scrimmage broadcast: Remaining NBA scrimmage fixtures

July 23

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks 3 PM (July 24, 12:30 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz 8 PM (July 24, 5:30 AM IST)

July 24

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers 3:30 PM (July 25, 1 AM IST)

July 25

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings 12:30 PM (10 PM IST)

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs 4:30 PM (July 26, 2 AM IST)

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards 8 PM (July 26, 5:30 AM IST)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans 8:30 PM (July 26, 6 AM IST)

July 26

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics 1:30 PM (11 PM IST)

July 27

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers 4 PM (July 28, 1:30 AM IST)

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets 7 PM (July 28, 4:30 AM IST)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks 8 PM (July 28, 5:30 AM IST)

July 28

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns 3:00 PM (July 29, 12:30 AM IST)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers 6 PM (July 29, 3:30 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets 8 PM (July 29, 5:30 AM IST)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8:30 PM (July 29, 6 AM IST)

The 2019-20 season will resume on July 30, with 22 teams participating for the eight seeding games before the league begins with the playoff series in August. If necessary, the teams will play a play-in tournament to decide the eighth playoff spot in each conference. The seeding games will resume with a Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans matchup on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (4 AM IST) followed by a Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers game at 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST).

Also read | Minnesota Timberwolves for sale: How much is the NBA team worth?

(Image source: AP)