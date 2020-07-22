How To Watch NBA Scrimmage In India? Day 1 Of Exhibition Games At NBA Restart

The NBA will resume it's 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the teams will officially resume the games on July 30, each team will play three inter-squad scrimmages. Out of all the exhibition games, only sixteen will be broadcast live. All scrimmage games will have 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute quarters.

NBA Scrimmage live stream: How to watch NBA scrimmage in India? NBA scrimmage TV in India

To watch NBA games in India, fans will have to visit either the NBA official site, or download the NBA app. Fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass to access the NBA scrimmage TV in India. While NBA TV will officially broadcast some games, other highlights and moments will be available to viewers who have purcahsed the pass. The yearly NBA League Pass costs ₹999, while the monthly subscription costs ₹99. The subscription will offer every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives. The NBA TV will live broadcast the following games:

Experience NBA League Pass with the 7-day free trial, visit: https://t.co/CDHlR6aw6s#WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/I7xYXQQaJk — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) July 22, 2020

NBA Scrimmage TV schedule: NBA Scrimmage broadcast schedule from July 23 (Date and time in IST)

GAMES DATE/TIME (IST) Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 23, 12:30 AM IST Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 23, 2:30 AM IST New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 23, 4:30 AM IST Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 23, 6:30 AM IST Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 24, 1:00 AM IST Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 24, 4:30 AM IST Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 25, 2:30 AM IST Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 25, 5:00 AM IST Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 9:30 PM IST Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 26, 1:30 AM IST Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 9:30 PM IST Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 27, 1:30 AM IST Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 27, 3:30 AM IST Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 27, 5:30 AM IST Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 28, 12:30 AM IST Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 28, 3:00 AM IST Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 11:30 PM IST San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 29, 1:30 AM IST

NBA Scrimmage live stream: NBA Scrimmage TV in India details

The NBA exhibition games will start in India with the Magic vs Clippers game on July 23, 12:30 AM IST, followed by the Wizards vs Nuggets game at 2:30 AM. NBA TV, along with the NBA League Pass subscription, is offering a live broadcast of the scrimmages for all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The Washington Wizards vs Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed by the league.

NBA Scrimmage schedule (EST)

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

How to watch NBA scrimmage in India? The remaining schedule for NBA scrimmage live stream (All timings and dates in IST)

July 24

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks – 12:30 AM IST

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz – 5:30 AM IST

July 25

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers – 1 AM IST

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings – 10 PM IST

July 26

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs – 2 AM IST

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards – 5:30 AM IST

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans – 6 AM IST

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics – 11 PM IST

July 28

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers – 1:30 AM IST

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets – 4:30 AM IST

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks – 5:30 AM IST

July 29

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns – 12:30 AM IST

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 3:30 AM IST

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets – 5:30 AM IST

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers – July 29, 6 AM IST

All 22 teams will participate in eight seeding games before the NBA postseason begins in August. If required, No.8 and No.9 seeded teams will compete for the final playoff spot in a play-in tournament. The seeding games will kickoff with a Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans matchup on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (4 AM IST) followed by a Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers game at 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST).

