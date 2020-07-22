How To Watch NBA Scrimmage In India? Day 1 Of Exhibition Games At NBA Restart

Quick links:
The NBA will resume it's 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the teams will officially resume the games on July 30, each team will play three inter-squad scrimmages. Out of all the exhibition games, only sixteen will be broadcast live. All scrimmage games will have 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute quarters.
To watch NBA games in India, fans will have to visit either the NBA official site, or download the NBA app. Fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass to access the NBA scrimmage TV in India. While NBA TV will officially broadcast some games, other highlights and moments will be available to viewers who have purcahsed the pass. The yearly NBA League Pass costs ₹999, while the monthly subscription costs ₹99. The subscription will offer every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives. The NBA TV will live broadcast the following games:
|GAMES
|DATE/TIME (IST)
|
Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers
|July 23, 12:30 AM IST
|
Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets
|
July 23, 2:30 AM IST
|
New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets
|
July 23, 4:30 AM IST
|
Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat
|
July 23, 6:30 AM IST
|
Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers
|
July 24, 1:00 AM IST
|
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers
|
July 24, 4:30 AM IST
|
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics
|
July 25, 2:30 AM IST
|
Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors
|
July 25, 5:00 AM IST
|
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
|
July 25, 9:30 PM IST
|
Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz
|
July 26, 1:30 AM IST
|
Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
|
July 26, 9:30 PM IST
|
Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks
|
July 27, 1:30 AM IST
|
Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors
|
July 27, 3:30 AM IST
|
Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies
|
July 27, 5:30 AM IST
|
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers
|
July 28, 12:30 AM IST
|
Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets
|
July 28, 3:00 AM IST
|
Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat
|
July 28, 11:30 PM IST
|
San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
|
July 29, 1:30 AM IST
The NBA exhibition games will start in India with the Magic vs Clippers game on July 23, 12:30 AM IST, followed by the Wizards vs Nuggets game at 2:30 AM. NBA TV, along with the NBA League Pass subscription, is offering a live broadcast of the scrimmages for all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The Washington Wizards vs Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed by the league.
All 22 teams will participate in eight seeding games before the NBA postseason begins in August. If required, No.8 and No.9 seeded teams will compete for the final playoff spot in a play-in tournament. The seeding games will kickoff with a Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans matchup on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (4 AM IST) followed by a Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers game at 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST).