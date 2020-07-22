Last Updated:

How To Watch NBA Scrimmage In India? Day 1 Of Exhibition Games At NBA Restart

How to watch NBA scrimmage in India? To watch games in India, fans will have to visit either the NBA site or download the NBA app and buy to the NBA league pass

Written By
Devika Pawar
how to watch nba scrimmage in India

The NBA will resume it's 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the teams will officially resume the games on July 30, each team will play three inter-squad scrimmages. Out of all the exhibition games, only sixteen will be broadcast live. All scrimmage games will have 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute quarters. 

NBA Scrimmage live stream: How to watch NBA scrimmage in India? NBA scrimmage TV in India

To watch NBA games in India, fans will have to visit either the NBA official site, or download the NBA app. Fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass to access the NBA scrimmage TV in India. While NBA TV will officially broadcast some games, other highlights and moments will be available to viewers who have purcahsed the pass. The yearly NBA League Pass costs ₹999, while the monthly subscription costs ₹99. The subscription will offer every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives. The NBA TV will live broadcast the following games: 

NBA Scrimmage TV schedule: NBA Scrimmage broadcast schedule from July 23 (Date and time in IST)

GAMES DATE/TIME (IST)

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers

 July 23, 12:30 AM IST

Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets

July 23, 2:30 AM IST

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets

July 23, 4:30 AM IST

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat

July 23, 6:30 AM IST

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers

July 24, 1:00 AM IST

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

July 24, 4:30 AM IST

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics

July 25, 2:30 AM IST

Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors

July 25, 5:00 AM IST

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic 

July 25, 9:30 PM IST

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz

July 26, 1:30 AM IST

Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

July 26, 9:30 PM IST

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks

July 27, 1:30 AM IST

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors

July 27, 3:30 AM IST

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies

July 27, 5:30 AM IST

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers

July 28, 12:30 AM IST

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

July 28, 3:00 AM IST

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat

July 28, 11:30 PM IST

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

July 29, 1:30 AM IST

NBA Scrimmage live stream: NBA Scrimmage TV in India details

The NBA exhibition games will start in India with the Magic vs Clippers game on July 23, 12:30 AM IST, followed by the Wizards vs Nuggets game at 2:30 AM. NBA TV, along with the NBA League Pass subscription, is offering a live broadcast of the scrimmages for all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The Washington Wizards vs Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed by the league. 

NBA Scrimmage schedule (EST)

How to watch NBA scrimmage in India? The remaining schedule for NBA scrimmage live stream (All timings and dates in IST)

July 24

  • San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks – 12:30 AM IST
  • Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz – 5:30 AM IST

July 25

  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers – 1 AM IST
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings – 10 PM IST

July 26

  • Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs – 2 AM IST
  • LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards – 5:30 AM IST
  • Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans – 6 AM IST
  • Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics – 11 PM IST

July 28

  • Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers – 1:30 AM IST
  • Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets – 4:30 AM IST
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks – 5:30 AM IST

July 29

  • Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns – 12:30 AM IST
  • Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers –  3:30 AM IST
  • Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets – 5:30 AM IST
  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers – July 29, 6 AM IST

All 22 teams will participate in eight seeding games before the NBA postseason begins in August. If required, No.8 and No.9 seeded teams will compete for the final playoff spot in a play-in tournament. The seeding games will kickoff with a Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans matchup on July 30, 6:30 PM EST (4 AM IST) followed by a Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers game at 9 PM EST (6:30 AM IST).

(Image source: AP)

First Published:
